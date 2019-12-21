‘Rise of Skywalker’: Billy Dee Williams Talks Working on Lando with Both George Lucas & JJ Abrams

0

We’ve already seen the return of a whole bunch of iconic Star Wars characters in the new trilogy of films which, of course, includes Luke (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han (Harrison Ford) just to name a few, but now it’s finally Lando’s turn. Billy Dee Williams reprises his role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s a good thing because the Resistance could certainly use all the help they can get fighting the First Order.

With the new film arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Williams to discuss his experience bringing Lando back to the big screen in The Rise of Skywalker. We talked about working on the character with both George Lucas and J.J. Abrams, if Abrams brought anything out of Lando that Williams didn’t expected, and also about the sky high popularity of one of the newest Star Wars additions, Baby Yoda.

You can catch the conversation in the video at the top of this article

Billy Dee Williams: