‘Rise of Skywalker’ Bloopers Find Domhnall Gleeson Flubbing Lines, Cracking Up Castmates

The world could use a little levity right now, so how about some Rise of Skywalker bloopers? The third and final film in the new Star Wars trilogy will be released on Digital HD next week, and in advance of that a new look at some outtakes has been released online.

This is less of a traditional blooper reel and more of a series of outtakes involving actor Domnhall Gleeson, who plays General Hux. Gleeson is known for his whip smart comedic sensibility, and it’s a joy to see that on display in this behind-the-scenes footage. We watch as he gets murdered by his superior (played by Richard E. Grant), and then flubs Hux’s big reveal in Rise of Skywalker when he tells Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Chewie (Joona Suatomo) that he’s the spy—continually cracking the trio up as he tries to find the right inflection for his response.

It’s a fun and candid peek behind the scenes of the making of one of the most secretive movies in recent memory, and a nice reminder that not everything has to be taken so seriously. Even as J.J. Abrams was directing this massive Star Wars conclusion, they were goofing around on set and poking fun at the technical dialogue.

It also looks as though this may be a snippet from a much longer bonus feature. We know the home video release includes a feature length documentary on the making of Rise of Skywalker, so it’ll be interesting to see just how candid that is.

For now, check out the Rise of Skywalker bloopers below via USA Today.