‘Ip Man 4’ Lays the Smack Down on ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ at Chinese Box Office

Earlier this year, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame opened in China with $176 million, eventually totaling more than $614.2 million for the final film of the MCU (so far). One would have thought that the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, might make a similar impact in the overseas box office, but you’d be very, very wrong.

Previously, Star Wars: The Force Awakens managed $52.3 million on its opening weekend in China for a tally of $124.2 million, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi brought in only $28.1 million at launch towards its $42.6 million total. So how did The Rise of Skywalker fare? The third-place finisher pulled in only an estimated $22 million. Yikes.



So what film took the top spot from the Force-friendly debut? None other than Ip Man 4: The Finale, hands down the winner of the weekend with almost half the total box office with $43 million. Directed by Wilson Yip and featuring Donnie Yen returning in the title role, the fourth and final (?) film in the franchise sees Ip Man heading to America to deal with his student Bruce Lee, who has upset the local martial arts community; it also saw him going toe to toe with a brawler played by Scott Adkins.

The Rise of Skywalker couldn’t even manage a silver medal; the second spot went to Sheep without a Shepherd, nabbing $22.3 million over the weekend. J.J. Abrams‘ finisher even lost third spot on both Friday and Sunday to fellow new release Only Cloud Knows from Feng Xiaogang.

So why does Star Wars fare to relatively poorly in China? Despite less than stellar reviews for the final film, it probably has more to do with the fact that the franchise didn’t make its way to the country until 2015 when Disney released the six existing films there in order to drum up interest for The Force Awakens. In other words, Star Wars simply doesn’t carry four decades’ worth of fandom frenzy but rather roughly four years’ worth of awareness. Perhaps plans for Disney and Tencent’s China Literature teaming up to publish a Star Wars novel, one which hews towards Chinese storytelling, could revitalize interest in the franchise, but it might be too little, too late.

In the meantime, Ip Man 4: The Finale opens in the U.S. on Christmas Day in limited release; seek it out if you want to see the real Skywalker-killer.