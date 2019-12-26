‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Claims Second-Best Christmas Day with $32 Million

0

In just eight days, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has managed to hit some nice, big targets while at the box office. The final installment in the Skywalker saga had the lowest opening of a Star Wars film in recent history with $177 million earned opening weekend. But The Rise of Skywalker has recovered nicely as it has gained momentum in the ensuing days.

On Thursday, December 26, Disney delivered the lowdown on The Rise of Skywalker‘s Christmas Day performance. The J.J. Abrams-directed pic nabbed $32 million domestically on December 25. That $32 million signals The Rise of Skywalker officially having the second-best Christmas Day ever and coming in behind 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, which did $49.3 million in a single day. Overseas, The Rise of Skywalker earned $16.8 million. All told, the Star Wars Skywalker finale earned $48.8 million globally for its Christmas Day sales. Back in the U.S., The Rise of Skywalker‘s domestic Christmas Day receipts were more than double the number two film, Jumanji: The Next Level, which earned $12.5 million.

If we look at the bigger Rise of Skywalker box office picture, we’ll also see some promising results there, too, as we emerge from Christmas Day and head into the final days of the 2019 box office. To date, The Rise of Skywalker has earned $258.9 million domestically and $257.9 million internationally. This brings its global cumulative box office total up to $516.8 million as it heads into its second weekend in theaters. If The Rise of Skywalker stays on track throughout the weekend, it could add another $150 to $155 million domestically to its total (per Variety‘s projections).

The Christmas Day box office also saw the nationwide opening for the A24 Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems as well as Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women and 20th Century Fox’s Spies in Disguise. Gerwig’s refreshed adaptation of Little Women came in number three at the box office with $6.4 million earned domestically. Meanwhile, Uncut Gems added $5.9 million to its domestic coffers, bringing its total up to $8.1 million. Spies in Disguise, which features the voice performances of Will Smith and Tom Holland, came in at number five with $4.8 million earned.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters nationwide now.