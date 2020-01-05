‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Earns $33.7M in Third Weekend, Gets Closer to $1 Billion Globally

0

It’s a hat-trick of a box office run for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as it exits weekend three at the theaters with $33.7 million added to its domestic earnings. To date (and despite the 53% dip since last weekend), the final chapter in the Skywalker saga has earned $450.8 million domestically. Rise of Skywalker has maintained its hot streak overseas, too.

Internationally, Rise of Skywalker ends the weekend with $50.5 million from 53 material territories in all, bringing its international total up to $468 million. I’ll save some time on the math for ya here by informing you this brings Rise of Skywalker‘s global cume up to approximately $919 million, which means the space opera epic will likely cross $1 billion globally during the week if it maintains its pace. At minimum, by this time next weekend, Rise of Skywalker will have hit the prestigious box office milestone.

It seems like Rise of Skywalker is mostly on schedule to hit the $1 billion mark, too. It also took Star Wars: The Last Jedi three weeks to earn $1 billion worldwide back in December 2017. Of course, 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens hit $1 billion worldwide in record time, adding the milestone to its mountain of wins after just 12 days in theaters worldwide. After holding the comparatively less thrilling title of lowest-grossing opening weekend for a sequel trilogy installment in late December, it seems Rise of Skywalker‘s fans have spoken with their wallets worldwide in the following weekend it a major way.

Elsewhere in the box office top 10 we have The Grudge, the Sony Pictures release directed by Nicholas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother) and starring Andrea Riseborough, John Cho, Démian Bichir, Betty Gilpin, and Lin Shaye. The reboot of the 2004 American movie of the same name (which itself was a remake of the Japanese horror movie Ju-on: The Grudge). The Grudge is the first release of 2020 but was met with poor reviews from critics and earned a rare F CinemaScore. Recent and notorious F CinemaScorers include 2012 horror pic The Devil Inside and Darren Aronofsky‘s arthouse drama/thriller/horror allegory mother! in 2017.

This weekend, 2020’s The Grudge had an $11.3 million domestic opening weekend — the lowest opening of any entry in this horror franchise. Previously, 2004’s The Grudge starring Sarah Michelle Gellar scooped up a $39 million domestic opening weekend and its sequel, 2006’s The Grudge 2, had a domestic opening weekend of $21 million. The film had a per theater average of $4,277 with 2,642 theaters accounted for. All told, 2020’s The Grudge opened in fourth place. It’s tough to say what kept The Grudge‘s opening this weekend to a minimum — dare I say perhaps folks don’t want to begin a new year on a scary note? — but these results surely hint at big struggles for the reported $10 million movie in the coming weeks.

The rest of 2020’s Box Office Weekend 1 is holding steady with no big surprises as previous releases hold on to their spots, give or take a slot. It’s a big weekend for Sony Pictures overall since they have, in addition to The Grudge, three of the top five films in theaters this weekend. At number two is Jumanji: The Next Level with $26.5 million domestic, which brings its total up to $236.2 million. Number three’s slot is occupied by Little Women, which added $13.6 million to its domestic total this weekend, which brings it up to $60 million. Both films experienced mild drops since last weekend (25% and 19%, respectively) and continue to have good per theater averages ($6,410 and $4,104, respectively).

In our final bit of big, notable news from this weekend we must turn our attention to Lionsgate’s Knives Out. The Rian Johnson murder mystery is heading into its sixth week in theaters and is still only seeing small dips in its week-to-week earnings. This weekend, it dipped 9% and brought in $9 million domestically and $8.8 million internationally. This brings its domestic total up to $130 million and its global total is even better at $247.5 million. Meanwhile, it’s one of the few movies actually adding theaters, with 2,142 locations now showing the pic stateside. As a cherry on top to all of Knives Out‘s wins, which signal as much a win for original content in theaters as it is a win for Johnson and Lionsgate, Deadline noted in a report from earlier in the week it is set to outdo Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and take the latter’s spot as the second highest-grossing original release of 2019 by the time it exits theaters. This would put Knives Out below Jordan Peele‘s Us, which exited theaters with $175 million.

And there you have it. One weekend at the box office down and 51 to go in 2020. Next weekend, we’ll see new releases Like a Boss, the comedy starring Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, and Salma Hayek, and Underwater, Kristen Stewart‘s new horror-thriller, arrive as 1917 and Just Mercy expand.