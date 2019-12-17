Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Watch ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Cast Play Family Feud, Be Very Cute

by      December 17, 2019

0

star-wars-family-feud-jimmy-kimmel-slice

Apparently, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley call each other “Peanut.” I know this now because I watched the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker play Family Feud on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and when Boyega and Ridley faced off at the podium, they said “I love you, Peanut!” to each other in the silly voices indicative of an inside joke. This is just one of many utterly charming moments in the Kimmel-hosted mini-game show from everyone’s favorite intergalactic gang of misfits. If you’re a fan of Star Wars — or just a fan of “nice people being nice” — I highly recommend watching.

On the “Walkersky Family”? Oscar Isaac, Boyega, Keri RussellKelly Marie Tran, and of course, Chewbacca. On the “Vaderstein Family”? J. J. Abrams, Ridley, Billy Dee WilliamsAnthony Daniels, and Naomi Ackie. And while I hesitate to spoil any of the simple pleasures of these colleagues and obvious friends play a game show where they must guess how Americans answered a question, I will simply say that Williams uses the word “penis” perfectly, Russell throws serious shade to C-3PO, and everyone’s hair looks great.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes into theatres December 20. Below, check out the full clip of the cast playing Family Feud — it is well worth your time. For more on the conclusion to the saga, here’s the first reactions from folks who have seen it. Plus, more evidence of everyone having fun at the premiere!

Related Content
Previous Article
‘Watchmen’ Making Of Video Reveals What Was Real and What Was VFX
Next Article
5 Minutes of ‘Silicon Valley’ Bloopers Will Have You in Stitches
Tags

Latest News

Close