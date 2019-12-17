Watch the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Cast Swap Roles

0

–

It’s not easy picking a favorite Star Wars character. You could go Jedi or Sith, Resistance or First Order, there are bounty hunters, creatures, droids – you name it! It’s fun to think and fantasize, but a lucky few actually get the opportunity to bring these characters to screen, like the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ensemble including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, Naomi Ackie, Anthony Daniels, Joonas Suotamo, and Billy Dee Williams.

Come December 20th, we’re going to get the conclusion to the new trilogy of films and also the conclusion to the entire Skywalker Saga. That means wrapping up story arcs for original trilogy icons like Lando and Leia (Carrie Fisher), the new leading trio of Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren, and even some new characters first making their debut in Rise of Skywalker like Russell’s Zorii Bliss. The creative opportunities in the Star Wars film franchise are limitless and while the aforementioned stars are mighty lucky to get to play in this world with the roles that they scored, we opted to have a little casting fun at the Rise of Skywalker press day earlier this month.

If they got the opportunity to role-swap with anyone in the Star Wars film franchise, who would it be and why? Check out who Ridley, Boyega, Driver, Isaac, Russell, Tran, Ackie, Daniels, Suotamo and Williams all picked in the video at the top of this article. Also, why not play along yourself? If you could take over any Star Wars role you wanted, who would you pick and why? Drop your choices in the comments below!

And, if you’re looking for even more Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker content leading up to the film’s release, boy do we have you covered. You can find our full chat with director J.J. Abrams right here, our interview with Driver over here and the interview with Ridley right here. Also, if you’re a big Baby Yoda fan, you’re not going to want to miss this video of the Rise of Skywalker cast imagining Baby Yoda’s “firsts” – first birthday party, first poop – the possibilities are endless!