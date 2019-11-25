First Clip from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Makes a Surprising Revelation about Stormtroopers

0

And so it begins. We’re now about a month away from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which means Disney’s marketing campaign for the final film in the Skywalker saga is being kicked into overdrive. To that end, the first official Rise of Skywalker clip has been released, and it actually contains a fairly substantial reveal that I’m sure audiences will enjoy seeing unspoiled on opening night. Suffice it to say, if you want to go into Star Wars 9 completely cold, probably don’t watch this clip.

Rise of Skywalker boasts a screenplay by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, and from what we’ve learned so far, the thrust of the story for this third and final entry in the new Star Wars trilogy will find out heroes reuniting and working together. That means lots of scenes of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Finn (John Boyega) collaborating, as they do in this here clip, after a film spent apart.

Of course there have to be certain points in the film where they split—Rey and Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) big showdown on the Death Star is a “three’s a crowd” affair, and I am curious to see where this movie finds Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), who was one of the new bright spots of The Last Jedi.

As Rise of Skywalker will be the final theatrically released Star Wars movie for at least three years, Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping the film offers a satisfying conclusion for fans of not just Rey and Finn and Poe’s stories, but also the Skywalker Saga as a whole. Abrams has said he approached this movie as the ending to all eight films that were previously released, so that includes offering some semblance of closure to the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy as well. Perhaps that’s why he decided to bring Emperor Palpatine back?

Get a taste of what’s in store in the first official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip below. The film also stars Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Lupita Nyong’o, Anthony Daniels, and Ian McDiarmid. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.