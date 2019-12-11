Josh Gad Uses Disney Stars to Peer Pressure Daisy Ridley into Revealing ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Details

0

Is this the year Josh Gad will finallly make Daisy Ridley break and reveal precious Star Wars secrets? Gad is certainly trying his hardest as he takes his final crack at Ridley to reveal the plot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead of the movie’s premiere on December 20. Now, Ridley has proven steadfast in keeping state secrets on lock before, so Gad has called in back-up for this round of interrogation.

It all began with a simple, sweet tweet from Gad on Wednesday, where he shared a new video titled “Gad v. Daisy: THE FINALE” before directing fans to his Facebook or Instagram to watch the full video. The full video capitalizes on an ongoing bit between the stars, who previously co-starred in 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. The bit? Gad calmly tries to get Ridley to succumb to his charms and reveal a part of the infamously-guarded Rise of Skywalker plot. This time around, Gad is pulling out the big guns to get Ridley to crack by calling on stars from across the Disney family, including the cast of Marvel’s Eternals, Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Rogue One, and Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

The video begins with Gad interrupting Ridley while she’s doing Rise of Skywalker promotions. Ridley knows what’s going on and she’s very resistant to Gad’s gentle request for an answer to just one question. Sure, it’s a big question but still. When Ridley demurs, Gad calls in other Disney family stars, like Anna Kendrick, star of Disney+ original movie Noelle, the cast of Eternals including Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek, Toy Story 4 star Tony Hale, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano, WandaVision star Paul Bettany, and tons more stars. For my money, the best moment in the entire video just might be Rise of Skywalker star John Boyega coming in to ask who Rey’s parents are and Ridley reminds him he actually knows the answer. Seriously, just go watch the entire video.

The day before the video’s debut, Gad reminded us of his previous attempts to relieve Ridley of the burden of knowing big Star Wars secrets while on the set of Murder on the Orient Express. In a series of videos, Gad asks Ridley and called on co-stars, including the inimitable Judi Dench, to ask her to reveal just one teeny, tiny bit of information. The results are, of course, downright amusing and no, Gad didn’t get her to spill any deets back then.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20. For more on the final Star Wars film, check out the newest poster and General Leia-focused TV spot.