Daisy Ridley Addresses Whether Rey’s Parents Figure into ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

We’re only a month away from the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the level of anticipation to see the final installment in the Skywalker saga couldn’t be higher. As Star Wars fans prepare for the new movie, a metric ton of new photos from The Rise of Skywalker as well as new interviews with the cast and director J.J. Abrams have been released with more hints of what’s to come.

Daisy Ridley, one of the leads of this current Star War trilogy cycle, was included in these new interviews (naturally). While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Ridley lightly addressed the subject of Rey’s parents. Although she couldn’t spill too many beans, Ridley did open up about how The Rise of Skywalker will work in addressing Rey’s identity and the truth about her parents and their fate.

“The parents thing is not satisfied — for her and for the audience,” Ridley tells EW. “That’s something she’s still trying to figure out — where does she come from?”

Ridley continues, hinting at Rey’s continued effort to uncover any and all secrets about who she is — a journey she began in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. Per Ridley: “It’s not that she doesn’t believe it, but she feels there’s more to the story. And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next…”

Rey’s parents have been a touchy subject in this final Skywalker trilogy, especially because it’s been unclear just how much the movies want us to care about them. There have been moments when it felt like an open-and-shut case, like when Kylo Ren sneered at Rey during a heated conversation they were “filthy junk traders [who] sold you off for drinking money.” We even see flashbacks of Rey being left on Jakku as a ship flies off in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. But there have also been hints Rey’s past could have some explosive or important secret in it. As such, the lack of explanations for why this final trilogy hasn’t actually declared whether or not Rey’s past is actually a factor in her behavior or predictor of her path going forward have been frustrating, leaving fans to put the pieces together. Fingers crossed The Rise of Skywalker provides a little more clarity before the Skywalker saga wraps up.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20.