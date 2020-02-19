‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Blu-ray Will Contain a Feature-Length Making-of Documentary

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Digital on March 17th and on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. The home release will contain “over two hours of bonus material”. Per the press release:

Bonus material includes a feature-length, making-of documentary, which goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and explores the legacy of the Skywalker saga. Bonus features also dig into the film’s Pasaana desert scenes, including the thrilling landspeeder chase, and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets as well as a new little droid named D-O. Plus, fans will hear from Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok, as well as the creature effects team that created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film. Digital consumers will receive an exclusive feature highlighting legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every episode in the Skywalker saga.

Before you start thinking that the feature-length documentary might explain the convoluted story or the reshoots or anything controversial, keep in mind that the making-of documentary on The Force Awakens doesn’t even mention that Harrison Ford broke his leg during production. That was a widely available fact, but Disney and Lucasfilm needed to pretend that every part of the production ran smoothly, and I expect that will be the party line that this documentary holds to. And that’s disappointing because making movies, especially on the scale of something like The Rise of Skywalker, is hard and the audience isn’t served by giving them a fairy tale about how everyone was good buddies, the script was perfect, and everything went according to plan.

As for other home release plans, March 31st will see eight other Star Wars movies released on 4K for the first time: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakensand Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Keep in mind that if you have Disney+, these films are already available in 4K.

Here’s the full list of The Rise of Skywalker special features:

Bonus features include*:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

– The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

– Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

– See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details. D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

– Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid. Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

– Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison. Cast of Creatures– The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale– Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

* Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer.