‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Daisy Ridley Says Someone Guessed the Ending of the Film

0

–

It kind of feels like just yesterday that the world was first introduced to Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but she’s been working on the franchise and developing the character for over five years now. Rey began this trilogy of the Skywalker Saga an orphaned resident of Jakku who thought she was nothing special but everything changed when she discovered she was force sensitive and now, one can assume, she’ll continue to grow as a leader and as a beacon of hope in the new film and make an indelible impression on the franchise by the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ending.

With the highly anticipated movie hitting theaters nationwide on December 20th, I got the chance to sit down with Ridley for a brief chat. We discussed whether or not she got the opportunity to read Colin Trevorrow‘s original ending for the movie, who she would name the “unsung hero” of Rise of Skywalker, the Star Wars actor she’d most like to swap roles with and so much more. She even indulged our Baby Yoda obsession and weighed in on which “Baby Yoda’s first” she’d like to see most.

You can catch the full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article. We’ll also have full interviews with Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Keri Russell, Billy Dee Williams and so many more coming your way closer to the film’s release. But, if you want more Star Wars right now, be sure to check out this clip of Oscar Isaac talking about whether or not he’d be down to do a Poe Dameron Disney+ series and this clip of Adam Driver and director J.J. Abrams discussing the importance of Kylo Ren’s helmet in Rise of Skywalker.

Daisy Ridley: