‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: What Did You Think?

Spoilers for Rise of Skywalker follow in the story and comments below.

At long last, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been unveiled to the world—and it’s quite divisive! J.J. Abrams co-wrote and directed the final film in the Skywalker Saga after taking over for original writer/director Colin Trevorrow, who left the project in development over creative differences. Abrams finishes what he started as he brings the stories of Rey, Kylo Ren, Finn, and Poe to an end, but he doesn’t do so without adding new characters and flourishes of his own. Namely the return of Emperor Palpatine.

The choices made in Rise of Skywalker are… a choice. Abrams offers a new answer to “Who are Rey’s parents?” in the form of revealing that she’s actually Grandbaby Palpatine, a twist that really doesn’t mean anything in and of itself and only serves to further muddle the actually interesting part of this conclusion, which is the battle for Kylo Ren’s soul.

Lightsaber battles, star fights, and convoluted expositional conversations ensue. Critics have not been kind to Rise of Skywalker (you can read Matt’s review right here) but now that the film is out in the world, we want to hear from the fans. What did you think about Rise of Skywalker? Did you like the new twists and turns? Were you happy with the conclusion to Rey’s parentage, to Reylo, to Finn’s arc, and to the Skywalker Saga? How does the film stack up against other Star Wars movies?

Let us know in the comments section below. And for more on Rise of Skywalker check out our breakdown of the ending, that Snoke reveal, and the whole Rey’s parents thing.