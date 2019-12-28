Rise of Skywalker Tops Friday Box Office with $26 Million, Moves Toward $600 Mil Globally

No surprise here: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is top dog at the box office as we head into the final moviegoing weekend of 2019. The J.J. Abrams-directed final installment in the epic Star Wars Skywalker saga made a splash earlier this week at the Christmas Day box office with $32 million earned. This holiday win also led to Rise of Skywalker nabbing the honor of having the second-best Christmas Day box office total behind 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

On Friday, Rise of Skywalker added $26.2 million domestically to its already bulging (metaphorical) pockets. This $50+ million week means Rise of Skywalker‘s domestic total is now up to $316 million. Even with a 71% dip from last week and its unfortunate title of the Star Wars sequel trilogy installment with the lowest opening day total, this pic has been recovering quite well in the ensuing holiday week. The film is still doing well in its per theater average, clocking in at $5,954 per theater with 4,406 theaters total included in that figure. Overseas, Rise of Skywalker added $24.4 million total from the 52 markets its showing in for an international total of $282.3 million. Among the top markets are (in order) the UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Australia.

The Rise of Skywalker may have been number one but Jumanji: The Next Level, the number two movie yesterday, was giving great chase in the box office race. The third Jumanji pic brought in $11.7 million on Friday, marking an applause-worthy 67% rise in earnings from last week and bringing its domestic total up to $151.8 million. Overseas, The Next Level has earned $212 million with top markets including (in order) China, the UK, France, Russia, and Indonesia. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led adventure comedy now has a global total of $364 million as it moves into a new weekend.

Also included in the box office top five this weekend is Frozen II, Little Women, and Spies in Disguise. Disney’s animated sequel Frozen II hit a milestone this week as it surpassed the domestic box office total of its predecessor, Frozen. On Friday, Frozen II earned $6 million and is now the number three movie here in the U.S. with a per theater average of $1,837. At number four is Sony Pictures’ Little Women, which is proving to be a hit not just with critics but audiences as well. Greta Gerwig‘s update on the classic Louisa May Alcott tale brought in $5.7 million on Friday following its Christmas Day opening, bringing its domestic total up to $18.2 million. At number five is the Tom Holland and Will Smith-starrer Spies in Disguise, which sees an ultra-smooth secret agent voiced by Smith accidentally turned into a pigeon and forced to complete a mission with the help of a teen tech whiz voiced by Holland. The 20th Century Fox animated flick earned $4.6 million on Friday, bringing its domestic total to $13 million.

