‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Uses the Force & Brings in $90 Million on Friday

It’s not necessarily a surprise that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has come out on top in the Friday box office race as well as its first Friday in theaters. No, we always knew this final entry in the Star Wars Skywalker saga would be a box office juggernaut. Instead, what’s surprising is how well it’s managing to do given it was met with severe criticism earlier in the week which threatened to keep audiences at home.

As it heads into its first weekend in theaters, Rise of Skywalker has racked up $90 million in domestic sales as well as a B+ CinemaScore. This total includes its whopping $40 million in domestic opening night screenings from Thursday night. Opening in 4,406 locations nationwide, the Disney/Lucasfilm pic averaged $20,427 per theater. This per-theater average is one of the many harbingers of inevitable success for the movie but it still has a big battle ahead if it wants to have the same kind of success and the previous Star Wars sequel trilogy movies.

For comparison, back in 2015 Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens — a helluva record-breaking movie for the franchise and for that year — racked up $119 million domestic during its Friday opening. Even the now-hotly-contested Star Wars: The Last Jedi fared slightly better on its Friday opening than Rise of Skywalker, reeling in $104 million domestic in 2017. Now, is this a sign Rise of Skywalker is doomed? Absolutely not. We should see a spike in domestic totals as folks use their precious weekend time to check it out rather than scramble to the theater after work. But still…still.

As for the other new movie coming into the box office race this week, a little movie musical adaptation known as Cats, well, let’s just say audiences are making the Jellicle choice to see other movies right now. Also, if you don’t get that reference to the Jellicles, then you might be one of the many people opting out of seeing Cats. The Tom Hooper-directed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s wildly-popular, long-running musical boasts a star-studded cast — Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, etc. — and some big visuals but only managed to pull in $2.6 million domestic on Friday. Pairing with the low Friday take is a C+ CinemaScore and a per theater average of just $775 with the film showing in 3,380 theaters nationwide. This is a deeply troubling start for a film with a reported budget of $95 million, to put it mildly.

Also opening wide this weekend is Bombshell starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie. This ripped-from-the-headlines movie is based on the exposure of Fox News head Roger Ailes as an alleged sexual abuser of his female staff, including former employees Megyn Kelly (played by Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (played by Kidman). Directed by Jay Roach (Trumbo), the Lionsgate release is sitting at number five in the chart with $1.83 million earned. Despite the early awards season buzz (it currently has two Golden Globe noms and four SAG noms), this is a fairly grim opening as the movie goes into a nationwide release. Bombshell is currently in 1,480 locations nationwide and is averaging $1,236 per theater.

As for the other two slots in the Friday chart, last weekend’s number one, Jumanji: The Next Level, is now at number two with $7.1 million earned domestically. Despite the 64% week-to-week dip, this brings its nationwide total up to $83 million as the Dwayne Johnson-led action-adventure flick heads into its second weekend. At number three is Thankgiving weekend heavyweight Frozen II. The Disney animated movie is holding on with $3.3 million added to its domestic earnings. Going into this final weekend before Christmas, the ice-covered charmer of a Disney release now has $377.5 million in total domestic sales.

So, are you planning on seeing a movie this weekend? If you’ve made it this far and still need some guidance, check out our reviews for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Cats, and Bombshell to help you decide.