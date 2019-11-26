J.J. Abrams Says Carrie Fisher Predicted He’d Direct ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Before He Got the Job

0

Carrie Fisher: Our modern-day Nostradamus? Listen, never say never, especially after you read this story from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams about Fisher somehow accurately predicting he’d direct this final Skywalker saga film. Seriously, it’s so eerie.

During Abrams’ Monday night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the director opened up about this freaky experience of seeing the late, great Fisher manage to predict he’d direct her not once but twice in a Star Wars movie. Wildest of all, she tucked that prediction toward the end of her last book, The Princess Diarist. Abrams revealed to Colbert,

“I wasn’t supposed to work on this film. [Fisher] passed away before Last Jedi was released. She wrote this autobiography, The Princess Diarist, and I remember reading in the end, a ‘special thanks to J.J, Abrams for putting up with me twice.’ I had never worked with her before Force Awakens and I wasn’t suppose to direct Episode IX. It was a very Carrie thing to write something like that and to somehow know. It was really strange.”

I mean, this is just too freaky, right? Sadly, we can’t ask Fisher how the dedication to Abrams came to be or why she would have specifically mentioned “putting up with me twice.” There is, of course, always the chance Fisher might have been referring to two memorably encounters where she felt like Abrams had to put up with her rather than, say, directing her in two different movies. Either way Fisher’s notation for Abrams is pretty darn trippy. If you need further proof, just watch Abrams recount the story to host Stephen Colbert.

As we’ve seen now via the trailers for Rise of Skywalker, Fisher will be appearing posthumously in the film (and for the final time) as General Leia Organa. We don’t know the specifics of Leia’s role in the film yet, although we do know this final Skywalker saga installment’s story was re-worked after Fisher’s sudden death in 2016 since Rise of Skywalker was meant to be a rather Leia-heavy story. We also know via Abrams that the footage fans will see of Leia in Rise of Skywalker is actually re-purposed footage from Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, a.k.a. the first film he directed her in, that was initially left on the cutting room floor.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20. For more fun extras, check out Daisy Ridley rapping a Star Wars recap with Jimmy Fallon.