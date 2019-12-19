‘The Rise of Skywalker’: Kelly Marie Tran and Naomi Ackie Show Us How They’d Use the Force

0

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is about to close out decades worth of Skywalker Saga filmmaking, but there have been some new additions along the way who made a big impression in the home stretch, like Kelly Marie Tran and Naomi Ackie. Tran returns to the big screen as Rose Tico, an unassuming maintenance tech who grows into a vital asset to The Resistance after working alongside Finn (John Boyega) in The Last Jedi. And then we’ve also got the introduction of Ackie as Jannah, the leader of a band of warriors who crosses paths with Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn.

With the December 20th release of The Rise of Skywalker fast approaching, we bring you our press day conversation with the pair covering the Star Wars character they’d most like to role swap with and a description of what they might look like if they had the ability to use the force. On top of that, Ackie and Tran also discuss some questions they were curious to ask at the very beginning of their experiences working on the Star Wars film franchise and name a Rise of Skywalker unsung hero.

