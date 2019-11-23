Latest ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ TV Spot Has a New Look at Knights of Ren

0

With less than a month to go before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, Disney/Lucasfilm are ramping up their presence on televisions everywhere with the release of a new TV spot. This latest spot, titled “Fate,” does more than just recap footage we’ve seen in previous Rise of Skywalker trailers. There is also some intriguing new looks at the Knights of Ren and the coming final face-off between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

One of the first things you see as you watch this 30-second TV spot is a new look at the Knights of Ren, the order of elite warriors who serve Kylo Ren. The knights, sporting all-black get-ups and masks very similar to their angsty leader, stand on top of rock and seem to be on the lookout. It seems like the Knights of Ren will track Rey, Finn (John Boyega), and Poe (Oscar Isaac) to the desert planet Pasaana. This will no doubt end in a major fight between the opposing sides as our leading trio make their final push to take down the First Order.

The “Fate” TV spot continues to surprise as it promotes the forthcoming final installment in the Skywalker saga which is directed by J.J. Abrams. We also get a quick close-up of the new red Stormtroopers and some very ominous words from C-3PO: “If this mission fails, it was all for nothing.” Way to stay optimistic, bud. And, of course, there is an emphasis on the final battle between Rey and Kylo Ren, who’ve stood in opposition to one another since Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. All things considered, a tip of the cap is well-deserved because this new TV spot is a real humdinger.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20. For more, check out the recently-released character posters and even more new images.