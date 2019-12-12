There’s a Bunch of New Pics from Something Called ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

0

Well, this is embarrassing. Even for an in-the-trenches pop culture reporter like yours truly, there’s a glut of content out there to experience, and it’s impossible to keep a track of it all. And I guess somewhere in the constant stream of stuff, some movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was announced, and is coming to theatres very soon. We’ve got a bunch of new images from the film, which I’m guessing will be the first time you’re seeing anything from the film, which I can only assume is some festival darling low-budget indie.

Here’s a general summary of what these images tease: Director J. J. Abrams chatting with his cast and staring at a big ol’ alien; Daisy Ridley staring steely into the future; John Boyega staring steely into the future; Kelly Marie Tran staring steely at Ridley; Anthony Daniels staring steely at everybody; Billy Dee Williams staring charmingly at all of us; and Keri Russell looking like a straight-up Power Ranger. Does any of this track? Again, I’m making wild guesses in the dark, as this is the first I’m hearing of Rise of the Starwalker — what’s that? “Skywalker”? You’re sure? Okay!

If Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at all interests you, check out the new images below, and make sure to see the film when it arrives in theatres December 20. For more on Skywalker — we’ve covered it before?! — here’s Abrams’ comments on Rian Johnson‘s The Last Jedi, the cast delving into the cute world of Baby Yoda, and Ridley confirming that one expert sleuth has guessed the ending.