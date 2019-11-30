New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Posters Focus on the Rey & Kylo Conflict

0

Two beautifully-designed posters for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been released and they tease the coming conflict between Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Since it’s the final installment in the Skywalker saga, Rise of Skywalker will be bringing together lots of familiar faces as well as some new ones, all of whom are present and accounted for on these new posters.

Both new posters — which you can get a good look at below — put Rey and Kylo Ren at the center of the action. In the first poster, Kylo Ren looms above Rey as a large disembodied head with his iconic helmet (which we see pieced and forged back together in previous trailers). Rey stands below, lightsaber drawn, while other Resistance fighters including Poe (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and newcomer Jannah (Naomie Ackie) flank her. In another poster, the idea of the ongoing battle between the Light and Dark Side of the Force passing along through the generations is made plain with Rey standing below the large heads of Kylo Ren as well as Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Luke (Mark Hamill) floating above her. Both posters are stunning to look at and help give you, a prospective moviegoer, a sense of just what awaits you the moment you enter the theater when Rise of Skywalker finally arrives.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20. Make sure you check out the posters below as well as the fun individual character posters and a recently-released nostalgia-filled Star Wars featurette.