‘The Rise of Skywalker’: Keri Russell on Landing the Dream ‘Star Wars’ Role

Have you ever dreamed of where you might fit in in the Star Wars film franchise? I certainly have and apparently so has franchise newcomer Keri Russell. In Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker we’ll meet Russell’s Zorii Bliss, a character Russell herself described as someone with “a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals.” She also happens to be an old friend of Poe’s which is probably why Russell was paired with Oscar Isaac for press day interviews.

During our brief chat with the pair, Russell discussed how close Zorii Bliss is to the Star Wars role she always imagined for herself, Isaac reveals whether or not he’d be down for a Poe Dameron Disney+ series, and both weigh in on the Baby Yoda “first” they’d most like to see and, if given the opportunity, who’d they most like to swap roles with in the Star Wars film franchise. You can hear about it all for yourself using the video player at the top of this article.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due in theaters on December 20th. If you’re looking for more Rise of Skywalker content while you wait for the movie’s big release, we’ve got our full chat with director J.J. Abrams up and running right here, a conversation with Daisy Ridley over here and one with Adam Driver here. And if you enjoy that Baby Yoda question in the Isaac and Russell interview above, click here to watch a compilation of the whole Rise of Skywalker ensemble sharing their thoughts.

