The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 239 – ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Vinnie Mancuso to talk about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fair warning: we do go into spoilers and since none of us really enjoyed the movie, we spend a lot of time dunking on it. We talk about its various issues, J.J. Abrams‘ shortcomings as a storyteller, how the film relates to The Last Jedi, what it means for the future of Star Wars, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

We’re saving our conversation about The Rise of Skywalker for next week’s episode, but if you’re looking to stay completely spoiler-free, you may want to hold off on this episode since we do touch on some minor spoilers for that movie.

