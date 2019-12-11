New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Poster Is … Kind of Unintentionally Hilarious?

0

Consider this your nine-day countdown until the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. You see, the upcoming movie is “Episode IX”, the ninth core feature in the Skywalker Saga, which is coming to a close on December 20th. But you probably already knew that. And you’ve probably already seen the footage on display in the new 15-second ad, but here it is for your viewing pleasure regardless.

Also on tap today is a new movie poster from Skinner Creative. It plays on the “Reylo” pairing of Daisy Ridley‘s Rey and Adam Driver‘s Kylo Ren, but also nods to the new trilogy’s tendency to destroy the past in order to make way for the future, or some junk. So while Rey and Ren clash their lightsabers in this new poster, the poor unfortunate remains of Darth Vader get caught in the cross-up.

And … well, it’s kind of funny, no? I mean look at Vader’s “face”! Sure, it’s just his disfigured helmet with no man behind the suit but that helmet’s expression is downright silly. It makes the infamous “Nooooo!!!” scene from Revenge of the Sith look downright cinematic. You can almost hear Vader’s Force Ghost scream “Nooooo … not again!!!” as his grandson and a Jedi on the rise smash up his remains and his helmet sails into oblivion, just as the artist intended. We’ll see if this scene pops up in the new movie when it arrives in theaters on December 20th.

Check out the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ad and poster below: