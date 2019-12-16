First ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Reactions Reveal Conflicted Feelings Toward the Biggest ‘Star Wars’ Film Ever

0

The wait is almost over, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters in just a few short days and the first audiences caught the capper to the decades-long Star Wars saga tonight at the premiere in Hollywood. And you know what that means — the first reactions and social media reviews have officially hit the web.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow-up sees the return of cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, and Kelly Marie Tran, alongside franchise legends Billy Dee Williams and an archive performance from the late, great Carrie Fisher, as well as newcomers Naomi Abadi and Keri Russell for a new intergalactic adventure. The film also sees the return of The Force Awakens helmer J.J. Abrams back in the director’s seat for what the filmmaker’s been touting as the ensemble team-up adventure he’s wanted to see since putting the new cast together for The Force Awakens.

So does Rise of Skywalker deliver on those promises? And does it surmount the challenge of landing an ending to the Skywalker saga forty years in the making? Here’s what the folks fresh out of the premiere have to say.

I might be in the minority on #TheRiseofSkywalker. I have a lot to say but will wait till after it has opened. pic.twitter.com/Pn9B18uTVk — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2019

#RiseOfSkywalker has a bumpy start but find its footing and when it does, it flies – especially the second half. Dug the conclusion of certain key storylines – things I didn’t even think I wanted. Random big likes – the use of Rey’s theme, lots of lightsabers and D-O. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is rocky af at the start, but ultimately I had a pretty darn good time at the movies. It’s a whole lot of movie that ticks a lot of boxes. Maybe TOO many boxes. It ticked many of mine! It may tick some of yours! There will be many opinions! This is one of them! — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what’s going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019

Well… #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a drastic departure from TLJ, but also not as invigorating as TFA. It is a movie packed with action (it’s seriously nonstop), but also jammed with fan service. @starwars fans – brace for the debates. pic.twitter.com/DjKo9ejRWw — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don’t track, fan service that doesn’t work, and ignored details that are missed. I’m bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Man does #TheRiseOfSkwalker MOVE. This film hits the ground running & doesn’t let up. JJ’s energy is all over this thing. A Last Crusade style adventure. The bromance between Poe & Finn steals the film. Felt a bit more concerned w/plot than character, tad rushed, good not great. pic.twitter.com/S4tbDhXG35 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before. It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful. It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole. I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

I’ve seen #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. It’s… a lot. There’s a lot I like and some I loved but overall my feelings are pretty mixed. It felt like an apology for The Last Jedi in some ways and a sequel to The Force Awakens in many, which I found frustrating. pic.twitter.com/6m8sOQWhTx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more. Which I don’t necessarily think is a good thing. I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it. pic.twitter.com/dOYAP6Ntbi — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

I’m still processing #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense. Need to see it again pic.twitter.com/NcgBbAeCVx — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to 🤔. some faves: jannah 💜, d-0 💚, finn of course 🖤. and what a lovely send off for our general leia 💕🚀💫 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

So, I’m not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you’re expecting. So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I’ll miss the Skywalker saga. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel … pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies – a LOT happens – and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

It isn’t a perfect movie and I’m sure I’ll find plenty to nitpick in the days and weeks ahead but right now I’m grinning from ear to ear. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/mPpg7Q74al — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

Also, I can confirm there is queer representation in #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. It lasts maybe two seconds, and you may miss it entirely. Welp. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker has a ton of content packed into one movie as well and wastes no time. It’s like two Star Wars movies in one. Lots of fan service bonuses too 😉 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019