‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Script-Leaker Revealed

0

In a plot twist / mystery worthy of Rian Johnson‘s whodunnit Knives Out, it was recently revealed that a member of J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cast somehow managed to lose their script, only to have it end up on eBay. All’s well that ends well. But the cast member went unnamed by Abrams, who revealed the story on a recent visit to Good Morning America. Here’s what he had to say:

“The security is insane. The company was really nervous about anything getting out, and so they had only a handful of scripts and they were printed on crazy un-copy-able paper, and then one of our actors—I’m not gonna say which one; I want to, but I won’t—left it under their bed, and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place. And it was given to someone else who then went to sell it on eBay, and someone at the company said, ‘You know there’s a script that looks like it’s a legit script that’s for sale on eBay’. They got it back before it sold.”

Here’s the culprit copping to the mistake on Good Morning America:

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! 🙈 https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

I mean, we’ve all been there, right? Who among us doesn’t have a half-dozen Marvel or DC movie scripts just gathering dust under our beds?

What’s more fascinating here than John Boyega‘s near-disaster for Disney/Lucasfilm is the untold story of what exactly “The Company”, as Abrams chillingly refers to them, did to retrieve it. Surely they would have paid more than 65 pounds for it if it came to it, but one doubts The Company offered to pay anything at all, if only to avoid setting a sort of ransom precedent. I wonder if the cleaning person or eBay seller has been heard from since …

Anyway! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th.