New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ TV Spot Delivers a Brand New Tagline

0

“We’re all in in this. ‘Til the end.” So proclaims the new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, Disney brand or not, we’re chalking this one up to parroting the similar sounding rally cry from the famous Avengers: Endgame ad campaign, “Whatever it takes.” Sure, it’s a little clunkier, not quite as memorable, and just as generic, but it’s also bound to be an emotional moment when each of your favorite Star Wars characters cries it out.

In addition to the new TV spot, we also have an impressive new poster for the film courtesy of Dolby Cinema. It uses minimal artwork to maximize effect, teasing the tall task ahead of the Resistance when it comes to defeating the First Order once and for all. That’s just the latest for this Star Wars news day Tuesday, which has already seen new images released for the upcoming film and insight from the cast and crew alike.

Starring original trilogy actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, with Carrie Fisher appearing posthumously, with returning cast Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, and with Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Matt Smith, and Dominic Monaghan as new additions, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th. You can get your tickets here.

Check out the new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below:

And here’s the new poster from Dolby Cinema: