New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ TV Spot Dusts Off “Duel of the Fates”

0

We are hurtling at light speed toward the debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and what better way to get the hype machines to a fever pitch than utilize “Duel of the Fates”? A new TV spot for the film busts out John Williams‘ iconic theme, which was one of the shining spots of George Lucas‘ Prequel Trilogy as well as the soundtrack to, arguably, the best lightsaber duel in the entire franchise.

“This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker,” Palpatine says in the trailer, and honestly just getting to hear Ian McDiarmid make an absolute meal out of the word “Skywalker” again is enough to get me excited. But this new teaser really pushes how action-heavy the film is going to be, with blaster bolts and outer-space dog fights galore.

Directed by J.J. Abrams from a script he co-wrote with Chris Terrio, The Rise of Skywalker also stars Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Kelly Maria Tran, Keri Russell, and Domhnall Gleeson.

Check out the new TV spot below. For even more on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, here is J.J. Abrams discussing how much creative freedom he had on the sequel, as well as how long he was planning to bring back Palpatine. The film hits theaters on December 20. (And if you want to see it for free, here’s how to enter for a chance to attend Collider’s exclusive screening.)