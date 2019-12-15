Kylo Ren Taunts Rey & the Resistance Takes a Hit in New ‘Rise of Skywalker’ TV Spots

0

Two new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker landed this weekend with new footage of Kylo Ren coming up against Rey and a serious blow to the Resistance as they battle Stormtroopers. Both spots arrived ahead of the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker later this week. This will be the final installment in the Star Wars Skywalker saga after more than 40 years of Star Wars movies.

The first TV spot, “Secret,” is all about Kylo (Adam Driver) taunting Rey (Daisy Ridley). It’s been clear since Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens that Kylo knows more about Rey’s past and her true identity than he’s willing to let on. This new spot features killer shots of his newly re-forged helmet as well as he and other Stormtroopers in battle. There’s also some intriguing shots of X-wings zooming through the galaxy and Rey, standing in the desert of Pasaana, looking totally stunned from her hand up to the horizon. While the visuals are new and fresh and thus, exciting to behold, it’s Driver’s line-reading on “I know the rest of your story” which is a true thrill. Take in the TV spot, which originally dropped on Saturday, below.

The second TV spot, which arrived on Sunday, is just as exciting. Arriving five days before the Rise of Skywalker premiere, the “Voices” TV spot mashes up a haunted Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) ominously intoning, “This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker,” with visuals of the incredible battle still to come. Among the new peeks we see is Poe (Oscar Isaac) screaming as he watches an X-wing crash. There’s also glimpses of red Stormtroopers landing to ostensibly face some Resistance ground forces before the spot cuts to show the First Order fleet looking very overwhelming as more Resistance pilots fly in to try and fight back.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on Friday, December 20. Check out the second TV spot below. For more, be sure to watch our recent interview with J.J. Abrams on crafting the film’s final shot.