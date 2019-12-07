New ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Featurette Highlights Friendship Among the Cast

0

Disney is really aiming for your heartstrings with their Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurettes. The newest one highlights the friendship between Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac, but it’s also a worthwhile selling point for the movie since this will be the first (and presumably, only) time that Rey, Finn, and Poe are all on adventure together rather than being split up or paired off in different ways like we saw in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

What funny about this marketing campaign is that it’s wisely going after your emotions rather than telling you what the movie is about. Secrecy is at an all-time high for the picture. Unless you’ve purposefully gone digging for spoilers, you don’t know what the plot of this movie is, and that’s totally fine. Star Wars doesn’t need to tell people what it’s about to be a success. Maybe if it’s something really different like Rogue One, but for this main saga, you can keep it entirely under wraps and be fine. The film will easily make over a $1 billion worldwide and have a weekend opening of at least $175 million because of the emotional attachment people have to this property.

But these videos are nice for what they are, and if you want “all the feels” as the kids said back in 2017, then these are for you.

Check out the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurette below. The film opens December 20th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: