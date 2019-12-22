The Force Is Strong as ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Gets $176 Mil Opening

Even though its early critical reception was less than warm, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had a heck of an opening weekend. The final film in the Skywalker saga had a promising Friday box office performance with $90 million earned, including more than $40 million in early showings. As the J.J. Abrams-directed flick moves into its first theatrical week — and it’ll be a prime week with the Christmas holidays encouraging bigger-than-normal crowds over the next five days — it will benefit from the heat of crossing the $100 million domestic mark from its opening weekend.

So, how did The Rise of Skywalker do this weekend? The Lucasfilm flick hit $176 million domestically and, overseas, it racked up a whopping $198 million. Together, this puts The Rise of Skywalker‘s global total at $374 million. With its $174 million opening, The Rise of Skywalker is now the third biggest December opening of all time and it has the third biggest opening of 2019 after fellow Disney pics Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King. From its 4,406 locations, the final chapter in the epic space opera averaged a truly jaw-dropping $39,832 per theater. A closer look at the demographic figures for this B+ CinemaScore-rated movie shows us audiences were mostly male (59%) with adults making up a majority (71%) and families also making a decent showing (20%). Even though The Rise of Skywalker‘s critical Rotten Tomatoes score is sitting at 57%, audiences have shunned that negativity and set its audience RT score at 86%.

On its own, The Rise of Skywalker is off to a great start at the box office and will no doubt see even better returns over this upcoming holiday moviegoing period. However, the flick still has a big hill to climb if it wants to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with previous Star Wars entries. If we just compare to the previous sequel trilogy entries, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker has to buckle down and do some work. Back in 2015, The Force Awakens was a record-breaker of a movie with a domestic opening weekend of $248 million. In 2017, The Last Jedi saw a domestic opening weekend of $220 million. When The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi left theaters, they had $2.1 billion and $1.3 billion in global sales, respectively, in their pockets not to mention both had A CinemaScores.

And while The Rise of Skywalker is off to a good start at the box office, fellow newcomer Cats is landing with a big thud. The star-studded new musical adaptation from Tom Hooper is officially whiffing as it exits its opening weekend with $6.5 million in domestic sales. Mind you, this movie’s budget allegedly hovers somewhere in the $95 million range which means the folks behind this one are going to be sweaty as it chugs and slogs through its theatrical run. Sitting at number four, Cats averaged $1,923 per theater with 3,380 theaters total. Overseas, Cats opened with $4.4 million, a combined total of earnings in the UK and Ireland.

This opening weekend might also be the nudge Hooper, a much-fêted director, needs in reconsidering bringing musicals to the screen since it follows 2012’s Les Misérables, which earned a fairly slim $27.2 million domestic in its opening weekend. Between the very low opening and the universal revulsion expressed by critics, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the C+ CinemaScore-rated Cats triumphs financially before it leaves theaters. Sure, we’ve seen movie musicals like The Greatest Showman start out with “Bomb” slapped on its forehead (it had an $8.8 million domestic opening weekend) before it slowly gained steam and exited theaters with Oscar nominations, tons of success with audiences, and $174 million in total domestic sales. But — and this is a big “but” — The Greatest Showman didn’t have to sell us on digital fur technology or try to make sense of an utterly nonsensical plot, which are two of the many things Cats has to do now.

Also hanging out in the top five this weekend is Jumanji: The Next Level at number two but hit with a 56% dip as $26.1 million is added to its domestic total, now sits at $102 million. Number three pic Frozen II earned $12.3 million domestically. The Disney sequel only dipped 36% from last week, a telling sign there is still plenty of excitement about the picture even though we’re a month out from its premiere. Number five is Knives Out and it brought in $6.1 million domestically and, after a month in theaters, now has a domestic total of $90 million.

As for the rest of the chart, we have a mix of box office regulars and relative newbies. Number six movie Bombshell didn’t quite pull through despite a winning trio of stars in Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, and Margot Robbie. The Lionsgate release hit the adjusted expectations of $5.1 million this weekend following a $1.83 million domestic performance on Friday. It also added 1,476 theaters, boosting its per theater average up to $3,429. At number seven is Clint Eastwood‘s Richard Jewell, now in its second week with $2.6 million earned domestically. This brings the movie’s domestic total, which has been mired in controversy since it opened, up to a very grim $9 million. Number eight’s Queen & Slim added $1.85 million to its domestic earnings while number nine’s Black Christmas brought in $1.8 million domestic. And, at number 10, is Ford v. Ferrari and it also earned $1.8 million this weekend.

