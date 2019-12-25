Who Exactly Are Those Voices at the End of ‘Rise of Skywalker’?

0

As you might expect from the ninth entry in a franchise spanning forty-plus years, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is jam-packed with Easter eggs, inside jokes, and winking call-outs for true believers. But one of these moments is more jam-packed than the rest. And comes, in fact, at a pivotal time for Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) journey. So if you’ve already seen the film and want to know exactly who those voices were near the end, read on and find out their identity. But if you haven’t seen it yet, maybe steer clear, as we’ll be discussing heavy spoilers from here on out. You’ve been warned!

Okay, so, Rey is in battle with her newly discovered Grandpa, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and things ain’t looking so good. She’s down and out — literally, like, on the ground — and Palpatine is zapping away everybody with his damn Force lightning fingertips. How can Rey summon the strength to win this most important contest? With a little help from her friends, of course. Namely — the voices of countless Jedi before her rising into the film’s soundscape, encouraging her to rise and fulfill her light side destiny. It’s an inspiring, triumphant moment — one that underlines the lovely Star Wars theme of strength coming not in isolation but in numbers.

But, still: Who, exactly, were those countless Jedi whispering inspirational platitudes in Rey’s ear? Some of them you likely recognized immediately, while others probably gave you pause. Now, without further ado, here is the complete list of Jedi that spoke to Rey in this pivotal moment: with some surprising deep cuts included, too.