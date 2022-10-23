The book is currently available for pre-order and will hit shelves on October 25, get your first look here.

House of the Dragon is bringing the fans a look into the Targaryen like we've never seen before. Mainly because we didn't really have many Targaryens to learn about in Game of Thrones. Getting to see Daenerys Targaryen's family when they were in power and had dragons at the ready has been a fun time for fans of the franchise, and now you can learn more about the family with The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustration History of the Targaryen Dynasty written by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr., and Linda Antonsson.

Collider's own Maggie Lovitt got a sneak peek at the book ahead of its publication and shared that,

"The Rise of the Dragon's stunning illustrations make it a must-have collectible for Game of Thrones enthusiasts who have been swept up in the rich Targaryen lore of House of the Dragon. It's unfortunate that the books' release has been marred by the credible allegations of racism against its co-author, which will limit how many people will get to enjoy this history-steeped tome. "

The book is set to be released on October 25 and will be a way for fans to continue learning about the Tagaryens now that Season 1 of House of the Dragon will have come to an end. It does look like a beautiful exploration of the Targaryen line which will be helpful for unpacking House of the Dragon prior to the Season 2 release or it can be used to unpack what we learned in Season 1.

Image via Random House

You can read more about the book here:

For hundreds of years, the Targaryens sat the Iron Throne of Westeros while their dragons ruled the skies. The story of the only family of dragonlords to survive Valyria’s Doom is a tale of twisty politics, alliances and betrayals, and acts both noble and craven. THE RISE OF THE DRAGON chronicles the creation and rise of Targaryen power in Westeros, covering the history first told in George R. R. Martin’s epic FIRE & BLOOD, from Aegon Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros through to the infamous Dance of the Dragons—the bloody civil war that nearly undid Targaryen rule for good.

The images, which you can se below, are a stunning look into the world of Westeros and the Targaryens and the prints highlight the power they once had.

Image via Nutchapol Thitinunthakorn

Image via Hristo Chukov

Image via Marc Simmonetti

Image via Lucas Graciano

Image via Hristo Chukov

Reprinted from THE RISE OF THE DRAGON: AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY OF THE TARGARYEN DYNASTY, VOLUME ONE by George R. R. Martin, Elio M. García Jr. and Linda Antonsson. Copyright © 2022 by George R. R. Martin. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.