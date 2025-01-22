Prime Video is expanding its portfolio of book-to-series adaptations after finding a lot of success with shows like The Wheel of Time and The Summer I Turned Pretty. The international streamer has ordered Rise of the Empress, a fantasy TV show based on books of the same name by Julie C Dao. Crystal Liu and James Wong will serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers. Other executive producers include Viola Davis (G20), Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang for JuVee Productions; Forest Whitaker (Emperor of Ocean Park) and Nina Yang Bongiovi for Significant Productions; and Gemma Chan (Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians). Rise of the Empress also enlists the books' author as a co-executive producer. No cast has been announced yet. Below is the show's official description.

A fantastical ancient Asian empire is on the verge of destruction, torn apart by insidious rivalry. The only hope: A marriage between the handsome heir to the throne and a princess from one of its feuding kingdoms. As the competition to win the prince's hand heats up, chaos reigns when a dazzling peasant girl named Xifeng is thrown into the romance wars by a vengeful sorceress. In this fairytale of love and power, will Xifeng be able to save not only herself…but the whole Empire?

About 'Rise of the Empress.'

Image via Warner Bros.

Rise of the Empress is a Young Adult 3-book series consisting of Forest of a Thousand Lanterns, Kingdom of the Blazing Phoenix, and Song of the Crimson Flower. The books are authored by the prolific Julie C. Dao who has written over a dozen distinct stories. They center on Xifeng, a young beautiful woman with a great future as the Empress of Feng Lu, only if she embraces the darkness in her. "This story, led by an incredible female heroine, is an inspiring tale of strength and resilience,” said Nick Pepper of Amazon MGM Studios. Co-showrunner Liu said:

“I’m honored and so excited for this opportunity to bring Julie C. Dao’s extraordinary books to the screen -- a sumptuous, spellbinding tale of intrigue, with a subversive heroine for the ages. Feeling beyond grateful to be embarking on this journey with the legendary James Wong and our spectacular producers JuVee, Significant, and Gemma Chan. And I couldn’t ask for a more perfect partner than Amazon to build this epic, daring new world fueled by the wondrous, twisted things we do for love.”

Rise of the Empress is still in the early stages of development but with a series order, cast announcements should be coming soon. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the same. You can watch other Prime Video adaptations like The Wheel of Time on the platform.

The Wheel of Time Release Date November 18, 2021 Cast Rosamund Pike , Daniel Henney , Josha Stradowski , Zoe Robins , Madeleine Madden , Marcus Rutherford , Kate Fleetwood , Jennifer Cheon , Vincent Kerschbaum , Evelyn Miller , Barney Harris , Dónal Finn , Ayoola Smart , Kae Alexander , Natasha O'Keeffe , Nasser Memarzia , Jan Petřina , Roman Dvořák , Lolita Chakrabarti , Naana Agyei-Ampadu , Mandi Symonds , Juliet Howland , Christopher Sciueref , Litiana Biutanaseva , Lilibet Biutanaseva Seasons 3 Network Prime Video Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

GET PRIME VIDEO