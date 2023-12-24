The Big Picture Rise of the Guardians established a rich mythology that can be explored through sequels, TV series, and shorts.

Adding more holiday figures to the lineup could further expand the franchise's possibilities for storytelling.

The clash between Jack Frost and the other guardians reflects a generational clash between millennials and Generation Z, offering an opportunity for deeper exploration.

Sometime after The Avengers assembled on screen – proving the superhero team-up formula worked – a slightly less successful crossover of extremely different characters graced the big screen. Rise of the Guardians, DreamWorks Animation’s 19th film, was released in late 2012. The adaptation of William Joyce’s series of books, The Guardians of Childhood, reimagined mythical holiday creatures joining up to form a council that was more of a superhero team. Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and Sandman are the famed guardians in the council, each voiced by big names Alec Baldwin, Isla Fisher, and Hugh Jackman respectively (Sandman doesn’t speak). The film deals with the introduction of Chris Pine’s Jack Frost as a fifth guardian and his journey to truly earn the mantle. His free spirit and lack of visibility make him the most unlikely candidate to fit the bill and bring forth his clashes with the council.

The innovative twist director Peter Ramsey put on the characters we grew up with, made the film a whole new experience that could’ve set up spin-offs or further feature film entries. Sadly, the movie was DreamWorks Animation’s worst box-office bomb (until Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, that is). With the reason for the lack of success still uncertain, perhaps the film was ahead of its time. Its established mythos, the possibility of adding other classic figures into the mix, and the generational clash make it worth reviving. 11 whole years have passed since its release and it’s time to bring the guardians back.

‘Rise of the Guardians’ Establishes a Rich Mythos Worth Exploring

Rise of the Guardians wastes no time in the backstories of its heroes. It takes for granted everyone knows who Nicholas St. North (Santa Claus), Toothiana (Tooth Fairy), E. Aster Bunnymund (Easter Bunny), and Sandman are, giving the spotlight of the origin story to Jack Frost. Whereas we only discover Jack’s background, the film does take its time to immerse us into the elaborate scenery and supporting characters each guardian has. That way we learn that Nicholas’s workforce is composed of Yetis and elves, that Toothiana’s army of fairies not only guards teeth, but the memories they hold as well, and that Bunnymund’s tropical lair is practically an Easter Island location with tunnels that allow its users to travel to any part of the world.

This rich mythos provides storytelling devices that can be explored in further Rise of the Guardians releases. In the vein of the How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods franchises, which continued in the form of sequels, TV series, and shorts, Rise of the Guardians has the same potential to be retaken in any of these types of media. Another film or a series focusing on Sandman’s dream-weaving for new generations, the adorable fairy army struggling with finding space for more teeth, or an Easter Island invasion that sends Bunnymund on a search for a new home, are just some of the ways to explore the guardians’ world further. With just one film, Rise of the Guardians established a mythology that allows the concoction of new stories. Plus, there’s a long list of classic figures that could be added to the mix, making the franchise’s future rich with possibilities.

‘Rise of the Guardians’ Should Add More Holiday Figures in its Lineup

Rise of the Guardians found a brilliant way to weave each guardian’s lore and personality into its story, giving each one a unique voice. Besides further exploring their worlds, the franchise has endless possibilities for adding other holiday classics to the team. If a more sinister force than the Boogeyman (a.k.a. Pitch Black, voiced by Jude Law) were to arise, it’s only logical to summon Cupid, Father Time, leprechauns, or even a slightly spooky jack-o’-lantern (a kid-friendly Sam if you may) as honorary guardians in a fight to keep childhood’s beliefs and the world’s hope.

In the end, Rise of the Guardians is unofficially considered a Christmas movie thanks to Nicholas’s relevance in the story and the wintery settings brought forth by him and Jack Frost. Factually, the movie takes place mostly around Easter. This reinforces the possibility of having the already-introduced guardians collaborate with any of the holiday figures present around the year. We’ve already seen something similar if you’ve been keeping up with The Santa Clauses, but the former’s council is more of a comic relief. Rise of the Guardians’ spin on making these guys action heroes with a soul has a unique touch.

The Generational Clash in ‘Rise of the Guardians’ Is More Relevant Than Ever

When we meet Jack Frost in Rise of the Guardians, he’s a free spirit only trying to have fun and get noticed. His condition as an eternal being frozen in his adolescence makes him the one with a more developed sensibility toward kids. This proves extremely useful when children’s beliefs are at risk of being lost, but it also makes him the least likely figure to be incorporated into the group. His clashing with the others brings forth the complexity of how not even a legendary status guarantees temporality. Frost’s affinity with youth – and the other guardians’ lack of it – speaks of a generational clash currently seen between millennials and Generation Z. The quest to mend this disconnect on a deeper level could be explored. When the film was released, Gen Z was in its early years. With them now being in their late teens and early twenties, today is the best time to continue exploring their clashing views.

Rise of the Guardians is a very particular experience where both children and adults may get invested. Whether you’re a true believer in traditions or you think the holidays are just another corporate cash grab, seeing these characters tell a different kind of story is where both meet halfway. Since all of Joyce’s books in the series were adapted into the first film, any further entrances would be original creations, but he already had some ideas to continue the franchise, at least far back in 2013. Whatever the future may bring for DreamWorks Animation, Rise of the Guardians should be a revival on their horizon. Nowadays, it’s of utmost importance for these unlikely heroes to keep children’s beliefs alive.

Rise of the Guardians is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+