One of the most beloved modern sci-fi films of the last 25 years just got the major streaming update that fans have been waiting for. Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the first installment in the modern Planet of the Apes trilogy which kicked off in 2011, will officially begin streaming on Hulu on September 1. Rise of the Planet of the Apes stars James Franco, Andy Serkis, and Freida Pinto, and tells the origin story of Ceasar, the ape who learns to speak after an attempted Alzheimer's cure goes wrong and makes apes intelligent. In addition to Franco, Serkis, and Pinto, Rise of the Planet of the Apes also stars David Oyelowo, Brian Cox, John Lithgow, and Tyler Labine, and currently sits at an 82% score from critics and a 77% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes was written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and based on the novel by Pierre Boulle. Jaffa is best known for his work on Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the 2009 film, which is one of the top three highest-grossing movies in box office history. Silver also worked with Jaffa on the screenplay to Avatar 2, and is also credited as the writer on the 2015 Jurassic World reboot starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Rise of the Planet of the Apes was helmed by Rupert Wyatt, who has only directed two feature films in the 13 years since its release; first helming The Gambler (Mark Wahlberg) in 2014, and Captive State (John Goodman) in 2019.

Did Rupert Wyatt Direct the ‘Planet of the Apes’ Sequels?

After directing Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Rupert Wyatt did not return to helm the second or third films in the trilogy. He instead passed the torch to Matt Reeves, who did exceedingly well helming the sequel and threequel. Reeves parlayed his success working on the Planet of the Apes movies into a job directing The Batman, which performed well enough to earn a sequel due in theaters in October 2026.

