Playstack London has announced some exciting news for Rise of the Slime fans. Following a well-received and successful Early Access launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, the charming and strategic roguelike deck-builder will be releasing May 20, 2021, on each system. Adding to the exciting news, a demo for the first 30 minutes of the game and some extra content is now available only for Nintendo Switch and Steam users.

Solo developer of Rise of the Slime Maris Bunkovskis had this to say about the exciting release:

“This has been my labor of love since 2018. It’s really indescribable how it feels to see the culmination of your creative ideas take on life, ready to be enjoyed by everyone. Thank you to our community for helping me bring this game to its current state – I’m really looking forward to bringing the lil’ slime out of Early Access on May the 20th and I hope you will enjoy the game and have some good times with it ^_^”

RELATED: Video Game Release Dates for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Mobile, and PC Gaming Titles

Rise of the Slime is a tactical deck-building game that offers players a variety of deep and strategic gameplay, while also giving the cartoonish and chill nature of a side-scrolling adventure. In the game, players are thrown in as a blue slime that must face powerful enemies by using powerful playing cards and strong positioning while moving through the universe. Adding to that, the slime also gets some help from fancy hats and pet companions to help along his journey. According to the press release, players will experience:

“Turn-based combat alongside real-time exploration, offering a unique mix of roguelike and deckbuilder.

Positional mechanics, matching your wits against enemies. Strategically quick step, push, and flip behind enemies to gain the advantage in combat. Use your cards wisely!

A visually appealing art style, with striking, colorful characters, cards and environments.

Extensive replay value with gameplay mutators, shifting routes and hundreds of deck build variations (100 magical cards at launch!). Each playthrough of Rise of the Slime is different!”

Rise of the Slime is developed by Bunkovsky Games and published by Playstack and will be released May 20 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, and fans who simply cannot wait to get in on the action can download a demo of the first 30 minutes on Steam and Nintendo Switch now. Be sure to check out the exciting release trailer below to get a hint of what is to come.

KEEP READING: Nintendo Announces 'Game Builder Garage,' Which Lets Players Make Their Own Games

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Inhumans’: How the Forgotten MCU Show Botched Its Finale The series finale of this all-but-forgotten MCU show has not gotten better with age.

Read Next