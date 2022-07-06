Netflix has revealed a brand-new trailer for their upcoming animated movie Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, which showcases the titular brothers and friends taking on an alien invasion to save their future.

The brand-new trailer for the film sees the return of the characters from the Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series that ran for two seasons on Nickelodeon from 2018 to 2020. The new trailer sees a time-traveling Casey Jones coming back in time to warn the TMNT of an impending alien invasion from the Krang. While the group attempts to stop the invasion, they are unsuccessful and, in the process, lose their magic powers. Even without their powers, the team bands together to bring the fight to the aliens and save their world from Casey's ruined future.

Originally announced in 2019, Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is set two years after the series finale of Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and sees many of the people that worked on that project making a return. The cast of Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie includes Ben Schwartz, Brandon Mychal Smith, Omar Benson Miller, and Josh Brenner returning to reprise their roles as Leonardo Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello, respectively. The series will also see Kat Graham and Eric Bauza will also reprise their roles as April O'Neil and Splinter along with additional cast members Haley Joel Osment, Rhys Darby, and John Michael Higgins.

Image via Netflix

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is directed by Emmy winners Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, who previously developed the animated series and worked on the characters’ design. The screenplay for the upcoming film was penned by Emmy nominees Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May. Nickelodeon Animation is the animation studio behind the film. Along with this upcoming continuation of the Nickelodeon series, there are other TMNT projects in the works, which include a Seth Rogen-produced CGI-animated movie that is set to arrive in 2023.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is set to premiere on Netflix on August 5. You can check out the brand-new trailer and read the official synopsis for the upcoming animated movie down below.