The Big Picture Season 2 of Rising Impact on Netflix features Gawain facing new and tougher adversaries.

Gawain will struggle with insecurities in his quest to become the best golfer.

Rising Impact may conclude after its two-season arc, following the short manga series.

As Netflix promised, fans of Rising Impact didn't have to wait long to check out Season 2 of the anime series. After debuting the first batch of episodes last June, the streamer released a new trailer to announce that fans can already check out what happens with Gawain Nanaumi (voiced by Misaki Kuno) during his quest to become the best golfer in the world. In the new episodes from the anime series, the little boy continues to compete against the golfing world heavyweights to prove his worth.

This time, however, it looks like Gawain will be a lot less confident as he deals with a new slate of adversaries who are obviously the most talented in the sport. It's no surprise that the trailer reveals that Gawain will start to feel outmatched and have second thoughts about his performance — but as any athlete will tell you, this is a natural part of any attempt to rise to the top.

The big arc from the new season of Rising Impact will be the tournament that defines the top student of Camelot Academy — which will also determine who is the best golf player in the world. Gawain's biggest competition is British player Tristan Liones (Takuya Eguchi), the 120-yard range master who isn't fazed at all by his opponents. Will Gawain be able to overcome his insecurities and play the best game of his life? We'll just have to press play and see.

Is Rising Impact Canceled?

Even though Netflix hasn't officially announced the anime series' cancelation, the streamer had revealed previously that Rising Impact would be an adaptation covered in a two-season arc. Of course, it's always possible to expand the story and go further than the source material, but so far it doesn't look like Netflix has any intention of taking Rising Impact further than its two planned seasons.

The manga series in which Rising Impact was based is also pretty short: the story was compiled in 17 tankōbon volumes. Just for reference, other longer series like Naruto and Dragon Ball Z extended for over 70 volumes and over 40 volumes, respectively. Even though Rising Impact ran fairly short, the franchise earned a cult following in the late 90s — when it was first released. Additionally, the manga series became extra popular after its writer and illustrator Nakaba Suzuki went on to create wildly popular manga and anime series The Seven Deadly Sins.

The new episodes of Rising Impact were released on Netflix today. You can stream the full series now.