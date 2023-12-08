The Big Picture Netflix announced that the long-dormant manga series, Rising Impact, will be adapted into a two-season arc, set to premiere in June 2024 and August 2024.

Rising Impact explores the world of golf through the story of Gawain Nanaumi, a third-grader determined to become a champion despite facing experienced and powerful opponents.

The trailer for Rising Impact introduces colorful characters and showcases how anime can make even sports like golf thrilling and full of twists. The series adds to Netflix's expanding anime slate.

Before anime and manga creator Nakaba Suzuki came up with the international mega-hit The Seven Deadly Sins, he wrote a manga that earned a cult following and a loyal fan base in the late 90s. Now, thanks to Netflix, the fanbase of Rising Impact is about to expand. The series announced that the long-dormant manga series will get adapted in a two-season arc, and the streamer has already announced when you can expect to see both. The first season will drop in June 2024 and the second one just two months later, in August 2024.

Rising Impact is set in the world of a sport that’s not frequently contemplated in stories: Golf. In the story, third-grader Gawain Nanaumi (voiced by Misaki Kuno) falls in love with the elite sport and decides he’ll work hard to become a champion of the world. But, of course, it won’t be easy for him to claim a sport among other more experienced — and power-wielding — players.

As the trailer for Rising Impact shows, you can leave it to anime to make even the least thrilling sports feel action-packed and full of twists. One of the basic rules of storytelling is that if the main character really cares about something, the audience will care too. And Gawain does care. From his passion to the golf club to the promises he makes to his grandpa, you just know that he’ll give it his very best to become a standout in the sport.

'Rising Impact' Characters and Cast Revealed in Trailer

Image via Netflix

The trailer also dedicates a good amount of time to introducing the colorful characters that will populate the two seasons of the anime, as well as giving a glimpse at each of them and some of their styles. We get to see Lancelot Norman (Yumiri Hanamori), Kiria Nishino (Yō Taichi), Kurumi Nishino (Atsumi Tanezaki), Yumiko Koizumi (Kaede Hondo), Liebel Ringvald (Yūto Uemura), Platalissa Bonaire (Yumi Uchiyama), Wanglian Li (Eiji Takamoto), Riser Hopkins (Shunsuke Takeuchi) and Kai Todoin (Katsuyuki Konishi).

Even though it may seem like Rising Impact is a niche anime, there’s a whole slate of animes dedicated to sports that range from basketball and handball to skateboarding and even figure skating. Additionally, Rising Impact comes to bulk up the ever-growing anime slate of Netflix, which recently added some acclaimed titles such as Astro Boy prequel Pluto and original story Blue Eye Samurai. The two-season arc of the new anime series suggest that there will be room to adapt all 17 volumes of the original story will be adapted.

Netflix premieres Season 1 of Rising Impact on June 2024 and Season 2 on August 2024. A specific release window is yet to be announced.

You can watch the trailer below: