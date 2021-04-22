Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have released the first trailer for Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It. The documentary gives us a peek into the life and career of one of the most emblematic artists ever. More than a celebration of Moreno’s accomplishments, the trailer of Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It shows the film intends to shine a spotlight on many of the issues the Puerto Rican actress had to face behind the cameras over the course of her 70+ years in Hollywood.

The trailer opens up with details about the amazing career of Moreno. A star from Broadway to Hollywood, passing through television and the music industry, Moreno collected dozens of awards and nominations in recognition of her amazing work. The trailer then goes to remind us that, more than a star, Moreno is also a Latino icon, inspiring people for decades after overcoming poverty in Puerto Rico to rise as one of the most influential faces in the film industry. It’s worth noting Moreno is the only Latina ever to win an Academy Award for Best Actress, for her supporting role in West Side Story.

Image via Roadside Pictures

As the trailer shows us, not everything was bright for the star, who suffered from sexual harassment, objectification and racism while struggling for space in Hollywood. Instead of bringing her down, all these obstacles just gave Moreno the energy to fight for representation and equal rights, paving the way for new generations of artists.

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It premiered at Sundance back in January to critical acclaim. Now, with a commercial release on theaters planned for this June 18, everyone can be inspired by Moreno’s trajectory. You can check out the trailer below:

