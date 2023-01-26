Netflix’s Family Leave, a Freaky Friday-style comedy movie is rounding out its cast. The streamer has announced a line-up of the new faces set to join Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms on the set of the family body swap movie, including Wednesday's Emma Myers, and Hollywood icon Rita Moreno.

Myers is set to play Garner and Helms' daughter CC, while Brady Noon from Good Boys will play Wyatt, their son. Joining them are the legendary Rita Moreno, Matthias Schweighofer (Army of Thieves) Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick) Ilia Isorelys Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Fortune Feimster (Yes Day) Paul Scheer (Black Monday), Andrew Bachelor (Holidate), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Naomi Ekperigin (Me Time), Dan Finnerty (Hocus Pocus 2), Cyrus Arnold (Richie Rich), and Vanessa Carrasco (Irreplaceable You).

Family Leave follows the Walker family who, after a mysterious event, experience an inconvenient case of body swapping. The family of four is left to navigate their lives and the lives of those they have swapped bodies with in order to get back to normal. The parents and children will have to learn to understand one another if they want things to go back to normal, especially as each member has a busy day of college interviews, soccer tryouts and other life-changing events planned out.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Jennifer Garner and Netflix Say Yes to 'Yes Day' Sequel, Multi-Picture Deal

Garner is no stranger to this style of family drama as she starred as the mom in Yes Day, a Netflix movie where the parents had to say yes to anything their children requested for a day, leaving the family members to learn some valuable lessons about each other. On the other hand, Helms is also not a stranger to comedy films as he earned popularity for his role in the high-grossing comedy movie, The Hangover. The actor was also in Tag, The Vacation and the Peacock series Rutherford Falls.

It will be interesting to see Helms and Garner go from the parents to the children after they have swapped bodies with their kids, and even more fascinating will be seeing how Myers and Noon play their roles as the parents that have swapped bodies with their children.

Family Leave is expected to hit Netflix this fall. In the meantime, you can check out Moreno in the trailer for 80 For Brady below.