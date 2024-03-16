The Big Picture Rita Ora joins The Masked Singer panel for Season 11, bringing her pop culture knowledge and fun energy to the show.

The premiere of Season 11 featured star-studded contestants with impressive accolades and surprises, making for an entertaining start.

The show maintains its campy format with outrageous costumes and guessing games, keeping fans engaged and excited for each episode.

The Masked Singer has embarked on its 11th Season with a new celebrity joining the guessing panel. International pop singer Rita Ora is filling in for Nicole Scherzinger while she starred in Sunset Boulevard in the West End. While this marks the first major change in the course of its run on the reality competition series, Rita Ora will fit right in, having experience as a panelist on the British version of the show. And that's a good thing for the long-running program! Fans of the show won't be asking "who are you?" for very long!

The Masked Singer debuted on Fox in 2019 where A to Z list celebrities don an outrageous character costume with a giant mask as they sing a song of their choosing. The game attempts to identify who is the celebrity under the mask. The campy format has entered its 11th season, where celebrities have stated they entered the competition anywhere from a desire to break from their insecurities, a chance to sing without being known, or perhaps because their family loved the show! Some of the most shocking reveals have ranged from legends like Dick Van Dyke and Kermit the Frog to politicians like Sarah Palin and Rudy Guiliani. With such a wide net of names hitting the stage, the simple format has been entertaining audiences with very little divergence from its debut season. But with the start of Season 11, the first major change in the history of the show is welcoming Rita Ora to the show as a panelist. She will be joining original judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke.

Related Every Season of 'The Masked Singer,' Ranked The Masked Singer has been on the air for 10 seasons now, and some seasons stand out more than others.

Who Is Rita Ora?

Image via Fox

With long-time panelist and oft-used reality show judge Nicole Scherzinger taking time to star in a musical in London, The Masked Singer called in a favor from superstar singer Rita Ora to step in. The British-born Rita Ora has done everything from releasing No. 1 hits to acting to hosting and presenting. Spanning the globe, one of her biggest breakthroughs in the world of music was her song "I Will Never Let You Down." She took on the task of hosting a revamped version of America's Next Top Model. She took on the role of Mia Grey, the sister of the titular character in the Fifty Shades of Grey feature films. She also happens to be married to extraordinary filmmaker Taika Waititi. Needless to say, viewers are bound to know her somehow, someway.

Related 'American Idol' Doesn't Have to Look Far to Replace Katy Perry Katy Perry's imminent exit as a judge on American Idol raises a question. Will a pop star or a former contestant replace her?

To kick off the season and her new tenure on the program, Rita Ora sang the official theme song "Who Are You," originally performed by The Who. This allowed her to showcase her immense talent and slip right into the world of The Masked Singer. But this is not her first foray on The Masked Singer. Rita Ora has been a panelist on the UK edition since 2020. In their first season, she sat alongside comedian and presenter Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall, and The Masked Singer US's own Ken Jeong. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Ken Jeong only appeared during the first season, being replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan, but he certainly brought his charm and stupidity to the UK.

Having Ken sitting to her right on the American panel offers a familiarity to Rita Ora to fit seamlessly. Her strength as a multi-hyphenate entertainer has afforded her the opportunity to work deep within the realm of pop culture. Her knowledge of pop culture icons and moments allows her to offer bright and brilliant guesses throughout the season. Something her fellow panelist Ken Jeong loves not to do. But hey, he is there for the comedy! Rita Ora is there to have fun, and even one episode, she's making it seems like she's been there forever.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Is Off to a Star-Studded Start

To kick off Season 11, five stars took the stage and sang their hearts out. Throughout the season, 16 celebrities will try to keep the panels stumped of their identity. The contestants are said to have a total of 22 Grammy nominations, 11 platinum albums, 33 Teen Choice nominations, 108 million records sold, 1.7 billion Spotify streams, and 326 film appearances. To say this group is filled with triumphant icons is an understatement. In the Group A premiere, viewers were introduced to five new costumes; Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater, Lovebird, and Book. The Goldfish started the night off with Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire," where guesses ranged from Vanessa Hudgens to Lea Michele. No matter who she is, she has a great voice! Starfish sang "Material Girl" by Madonna.

The panel felt the clue about being Irish could lead somewhere as she might be a funny woman from SNL like Cheri Oteri or Molly Shannon, but it may likely be an unnamed guess, Kate Flannery of The Office fame. Ugly Sweater's performance may fit the song he sang, as he was one of "The Best" of the night. The panel's guesses ranged from Charlie Wilson to Nile Rodgers, but whoever this "featured" performer is, they will likely gag the panel when they are unmasked. For Lovebird, they sang Phillip Phillip's "Home." Of course, Ken Jeong gave a wild guess that this could be Mr. Taylor Swift himself, Travis Kelce, but fans are speculating that this may not be an athlete but perhaps musical comedian Kyle Gass, known for his part in Tenacious D.

Related American Idol' Should Pay Homage to Its Past With an All-Star Special An All-Star special would once again showcase American Idols that deserve a second shot at fame

Spoiler alert! The premiere ended in legendary form as the Book decided to unmask themselves, revealing to be comedian and host Nick Cannon's personal friend, Kevin Hart. With no deliberation or final guesses from the panel, Kevin Hart just took his costume off, pranking Nick Cannon in the process. Cannon stated that Hart's performance of The Masked Singer Season 10 winner Ne-Yo's "So Sick" was the worst performance in the show's history. And he may not be wrong. He actually may be onto something. But like his career as a comedian, Kevin Hart was there to make the viewers laugh.

The Group A premiere of The Masked Singer Season 11 proved to be a lot of fun. And Rita Ora eased into her debut on the American franchise. The season is slated to have various themed nights, including dedications to Billy Joel and Queen, Girl Groups, and The Wizard of Oz. Part of the fun of The Masked Singer is the enjoyment of trying to guess who is under the mask, all while watching the panel play along.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs Wednesdays on Fox. It is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu