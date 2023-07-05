Polite Society is one of the biggest — and best — surprises of 2023's movie season. Not only did it live up to the martial arts madness promised in its trailer, but it also provided a touching tale of sisterhood between protagonist Ria (Priya Kansara, in her feature) who tries to stop her older sister Lena (Ritu Arya) from marrying into a family with sinister intentions. It also put Arya on people's radar — but there's another show that features her in a prominent role: The Umbrella Academy.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics graphic novels by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy focuses on a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they race to prevent various apocalypses. Season 2 sees them stranded in Dallas in the 1960s, around the time John F. Kennedy was assassinated — and it's there that Arya makes her debut as Lila Pitts.

Arya's Performance As Lila Brings A Whole New Energy To The Umbrella Academy

Image via Netflix

Lila first appears in a mental asylum where Diego Hargreeves (Daniel Castañeda) is locked up after attempting to prevent the Kennedy Assassination. There she forms a bond with Diego, outright flirting with him and even helping him escape a trio of assassins known as the Swedes — who have come back to preserve the timeline. But there's more to her than meets the eye; she's actually the daughter of the Handler (Kate Walsh), who heads the mysterious Commission that Five (Aidan Gallagher) worked for. Even more surprising was that like the Hargreeves, Lila was one of the 43 babies that was miraculously born on October 1, 1989. Her ability lets her duplicate the superhuman abilities of others, which comes in handy when fighting the Swedes.

While Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy does explore how the Hargreeves are adjusting to life in the 1960s and their attempts to stop the apocalypse (again), a large draw of the season hinges on the relationship between Diego and Lila. Castañeda and Arya have intense chemistry - they manage to steal almost every scene they're in, whether it's fighting off the Swedes or arguing over pudding in the asylum. Unsurprisingly Diego and Lila do wind up sleeping together, which makes things extremely awkward when Lila learns that an older version of Five killed her parents and her adoptive mother convinces her to kill the Hargreeves. Arya has the chance to deliver a wide range of emotions at that moment, including shock and rage, and she nails each one of them with an almost ridiculous ease. The biggest strength of The Umbrella Academy is its ability to mix wild science fiction concepts with family dynamics, both in television and comic form. Arya's embrace of that dynamic makes her stand out, so much that she was upped to a regular for the third season.

Season 3 of the Umbrella Academy Provides a New Side to Lila and Her Relationships

Image via Netflix

After preventing the apocalypse, the Hargreeves warp back to 2019, only to learn that their actions have led to the creation of the Sparrow Academy: a highly competent team of superheroes led by their previously deceased brother Ben (Justin H. Min). For the first time, they can truly live — though in Diego's case, his life is promptly upended by Lila, who reveals that their tryst in Dallas resulted in a son named Stan (Javon Walton). Clearly, Diego is shocked by this, but the hits keep coming when he learns that Stan isn't even his - the kid is actually the son of Lila's friend, and the whole thing was a test for Diego as Lila is actually pregnant with their child!

Once again Arya has the chance to provide more insight into her character, and she does so with gusto. Lila's actions might be surprising as well as downright insane, but given her own rocky history with her adoptive mother, it's understandable that she'd have trust issues. Not only that, she and Diego begin to truly bond, as Arya and Castenda's chemistry once again begins to permeate the screen. The Season 3 finale, which results in the world literally being "reset" so that the Hargreeves are missing their powers, finds Diego and Lila embarking on a new life together, which is a perfect story avenue to explore in the fourth and final season.

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 4 Begins Production on Final Episodes

The Umbrella Academy Opened The Path For Bigger Roles for Ritu Arya

Image via Netflix

With The Umbrella Academy becoming one of Netflix's biggest original series, it was only a matter of time before the cast started to receive offers for bigger projects. In Arya's case, she ended up playing a supporting role in the streamer's biggest blockbuster to date — Red Notice. Red Notice boasted big stars (Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds), a hefty price tag of $200 million, and a solid premise: Johnson's by-the-book agent is forced to work with Reynolds' snarky thief to stop Gadot's jet-setting criminal — landing all three with a "red notice", aka the highest criminal alert Interpol can place on its subjects. The film itself falls victim to a by-the-numbers script as well as a lack of chemistry among the three leads, but Arya is a shining standout as Interpol Inspector Urvashi Das. Das might slot into the stereotypical role of the dogged law enforcement officer, but Arya manages to infuse her handful of scenes with enough wit and charm that you'd wish she had a bigger role.

The same holds true for Polite Society. The film takes time to showcase what's going on in Ria and Lena's lives; Ria is fighting against a world that doesn't want her to achieve her dreams, while Lena is struggling with her own purpose after flunking out of art school. When Ria learns that her sister has gotten engaged, she attempts to sabotage it - only for Lena to confront her. What happens is a brutal, drag-down fight that leads to an emotional breakthrough; when Ria accuses her of giving up on her paintings, Lena screams "Because I'm not any good at it!" It's a heart wrenching moment, made even more devastating in part by Arya's performance. Hopefully, she continues to have the chance to show off her talents after The Umbrella Academy ends.

Seasons 1-3 of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix. Polite Society is available to stream on Peacock.