[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Rivals.]

Summary Set in the 1980s in the world of British TV, 'Rivals' follows a bitter rivalry between Tony Baddingham and Rupert Campbell-Black, leading to intense clashes.

The series explores romantic entanglements and corporate backstabbing in the high-stakes world of independent television.

Sex scenes in 'Rivals' are integral to the storytelling, portraying various relationships and adding depth to character dynamics.

Based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, the drama series Rivals has been picked up for a second season of further romantic entanglements and bouts of excess, and if you haven’t yet checked out what it’s all about, you’ve got plenty of time to do so before Season 2 premieres. Set in the 1980s world of independent television in the UK, career-driven Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner) just wants to succeed in a backstabbing profession that takes so much of his time and focus that he’s become neglectful of his family. When cutthroat station director Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) offers Declan his own interview show, he pairs him up with producer Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams), a fierce women looking to prove she deserves the position that she’s stepped into.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Turner talked about being one of the first actors in the door for Rivals, how definitive the characters were, watching old BBC interviews to prepare, what he most enjoyed about playing Declan, that the TV studio set was built for real, the trifecta he was a part of with Tennant and Williams, and how the sex scenes were vital to the story.

Aidan Turner Was Happy To Be Thought of for the 'Rivals' Role of Declan O'Hara

Image via Hulu

Collider: When this came your way, how much did you know about what it would be? Did you get to read all the scripts?

AIDAN TURNER: You want to, but no is the answer. Some of the other actors had read Jilly Cooper’s book and were quite aware of who she is and tonally what kind of books she’s written and writes. I wasn’t so much. I knew the greater picture of Jilly Cooper and roughly what genre her books fall into, but I hadn’t read any before, so it was all new to me. I just met with Dominic Treadwell-Collins, our showrunner, Laura Wade, one of our writers, and Elliot Hegarty, our first director, for lunch before I had read anything, and we just talked about it. They said, “Can we send you this?” And then, I read it and we met again, and I told them that I loved it and wanted to be part of it. And then, I got more scripts. It went along those lines. They thought of me early, which was quite nice. I wasn’t an afterthought, which I wouldn’t mind either. I’d love to be in Jilly Cooper’s world anyway, but it was nice to be one of the first ones in the door.

It’s an interesting series because it starts off in a big way. You know what kind of show you’re going to be watching right away, but some of the characters take a bit of time to unfold.

TURNER: It’s interesting that you say that. I remember reading the first episode and just getting a sense of how well-rounded all the characters were. Sometimes you read the script and maybe some of the scripts aren’t so good and you’re going, “Who is this guy again?” There was no cause for that, at all. As soon as you hear the name or read the name, you’re reminded of this character that’s in your head now. I think that’s a real testament to Jilly’s writing. Something she does really well is write very definitive characters.

There are dual layers to this guy. There’s the family man aspect, but then there’s also this TV guy who’s good at tearing people down. Which side of him did you start with? Did you start with the aspects of him you identified with most, and then work out from there? How did you approach this guy?

TURNER: That’s interesting. I don’t know if I’ve ever broken things up like that. It’s just all-encompassing, I suppose. What really attracted me to Declan is that he has a family and he’s a dad because in the last few years, I’ve become a dad. It’s very much a part of his life, even though he would say, shamefully and regretfully, he doesn’t spend enough time with his kids or at home or in the family, so to speak. You can always imagine what it’s like to be a parent, and you can be around friends who are parents, and you can be lucky enough to still have your parents around, but to be a parent yourself, it just feels different. It just does. There’s something grounding about Declan that I didn’t have to fight for. It’s just in me now. I didn’t have to reach so hard for it. It’s just who I am. And of course, he’s Irish, too. I based a lot of the character around my dad and the way my dad looked and sounded in the 80s. He’s still around, but I remember my dad in the 80s and, particularly, in the 90s. He had a big mustache like Declan. His physicality, the sound of his voice, and his accent were things I based the character on, too.

Simultaneously, I was watching old, dusty BBC interviews from the 70s and 80s, like William F. Buckley’s Firing Line. You can get all these different shows so easily on YouTube and different sources. So, I just got a real sense of what these long-form interviews were like. People really took their time. They weren’t interrupted so much. You really had to have your ducks in a row, and you were given this time to speak. Declan does that, but he’s also kind of revolutionary. He’s something of a visionary of his time, where he knows how to play somebody, pin them down, and absolutely interrupt and get to the guts of what he wants to get to, which is maybe something you’d see more now. That all happened at the same time.

When you’re drawing from your dad to play a character, do you tell him?

TURNER: I still haven’t told him. I presume he’ll figure it out. I think I don’t wanna ever tell them and just see whether he’ll say something to me.

Aidan Turner's 'Rivals' Character Isn't Shy About Saying What's on His Mind