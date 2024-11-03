With Season 3 of Bridgerton coming to an end earlier this year, you might be left with a historical drama-shaped hole to be filled. The new-to-Hulu-series Rivals will quench any desire for swoonworthy drama. Although the series replaces the Regency era with the vibrant '80s, Rivals is able to tackle much more modern-day societal issues whilst maintaining the lavish luxury of the upper class. Wealth is not simply given in the world of Rivals, and there is a conflict between old money and new money, with characters constantly in search of status or career gains whilst ensuring the maintenance of their reputation. All set to the backdrop of the Cotswolds, the show is unapologetically British and is perfect for those missing the glamor of Bridgerton.

‘Rivals’ Shows the Diversity of Romance

Much like Bridgerton, Rivals is based on a popular novel series by Dame Jilly Cooper. The expansive world built means the series features a large cast of characters whose lives are delicately intertwined. They range in characteristics, personas, and values, which allows the show to explore different types of romance with such nuance that every viewer will have a different favorite. At the show’s center is the complexity of marriage, with a large handful of characters staying together in public but involved in adultery and unfaithfulness. However, where some of these affairs are physical, there is also emotional cheating, where individuals are stuck in loveless relationships without escape. This builds empathy and complexity, helping to buffer the disconnect that can come with the voyeurism of the wealthy and humanizes the cast.

One slow-burn romance is simultaneously the show’s most charming and most heartbreaking: Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) and Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer). Both are in marriages where their partner is controlling and mean-spirited, so the pair find comfort in each other. Lizzie is one of the show’s most likable characters, where other characters aren’t afraid to go after what they want, her intentions always feel kind, and it offers a welcome relief for the audience. On the other hand, Freddie is a powerful, intelligent man who has advanced technological skills, which makes him a desirable asset to other characters in the series. He is aware of his worth but also comes across as a man who craves freedom, as his wife is often dictating how he should act. It is an unexpectedly candid role for Dyer, who is often associated with gangster movies and tougher roles, Rivals allows him to show his emotional acting prowess.

The pair interact over a buffet table, expressing their desire to eat and do what they want. There is a natural chemistry between them and this itching feeling that they could be so much happier together. However, as neither wants to upset the status quo, they attempt not to act on their feelings. The will they/won’t they romance is a breath of fresh air compared to the usual lustful sexual encounters seen in historical dramas, and gives Rivals a real charm.

‘Rivals’ Tackles Modern Societal Issues

There is a wide variety of relationships within the show, facilitated by its large, diverse cast. The show grapples with the emotional implications of age-gap relationships through Rupert Campell-Black (Alex Hassell, recognizable for his role as Translucent on The Boys) and Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean). The pair have clear chemistry but both individually grapple with the consequences of their feelings. Yet, the complexity stretches to the feelings of Taggie’s parents, particularly her fiercely protective father, Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner). It’s a plot line that is central to the novels, and the portrayal will certainly split opinions, but there is no denying it is incredibly compelling to watch.

There are also portrayals of homophobia, and the necessity of closeted relationships in the time period through one of the fictional network’s producers, Charles Fairburn (Gary Lamont). Charles is forced to hide his relationship and faces the emotional toll of that with the show’s tragic portrayal of mental health in an era that was less aware and less progressive. Power dynamics are a running thread, and the show shows how deafening silence can be, exploring these poignantly relevant topics such as anxiety and sexual assault.

Yet, the show is not all romance. There is something compulsive about watching the inner workings of a TV studio, the behind-the-scenes decisions that are made, and the political implications of these decisions. The moments of live TV have this air of unpredictability and tension, facilitated by Aidan Turner’s charismatic and commanding performance. Rivals is British high society drama at its best, the cast is eclectic, and the show moves at a kinetic rate, offering relentless spectacle and genuinely touching emotional beats.

Rivals is available to stream on Hulu.

Rivals Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast David Tennant , Aidan Turner , Danny Dyer , Bryony Hannah , Milo Callaghan , Wendy Albiston , Georgia Mack , Louis Landau , Alex Hassell , Bella Maclean , Katherine Parkinson Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

