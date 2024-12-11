Hulu's latest swoon-worthy romance, Rivals, left viewers begging for more, and just over a month after Season 1 concluded, a second season was confirmed. The end of the first Season 1 brought a huge number of unanswered questions and set up Season 2 to amp up the drama. Not to mention the huge cliffhanger regarding the fate of Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). The large ensemble cast meant the first season had to spend a lot of time establishing the intricate web of relationships within the show’s fictional county of Rutshire. However, now the audience has the entrenched knowledge of the community dynamics, Season 2 has the freedom to escalate the drama and explore its consequences. Rivals promises another season of flirtation, betrayal, and spectacle.

Who Is Together at the End of ‘Rivals’ Season 1?

Image via Hulu

Based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals is high-society British drama at its best. Set against the backdrop of fictional Rutshire, it flourishes through the interwoven storylines of its large ensemble cast. Season 1 was important for introducing the residents of the country and the dynamics between them. By the end of the first season, many of the show's slow-burn romances have finally got together, all to varying degrees. Therefore, Season 2 will be able to explore these relationships in more depth whilst also dealing with the backlash from others.

Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) and Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer) spend a lot of the first season finding comfort in each other due to their feelings of insecurity within their marriages. The whole season makes it clear that they have great chemistry and would be a healthy couple. However, it is not until the last episode that the pair finally sleep together. It is only through finding out that her husband James is having an affair that Lizzie gains the confidence to finally pursue her feelings for Freddie. The new season will likely explore whether the pair keep their relationship secret or their respective partner’s reactions to the affairs — particularly the potential double standards of Lizzie’s husband.

The final moments of season 1 also saw Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean) sharing a kiss. Their relationship will be contentious due to the age gap between them, with Taggie being 20 and Rupert in his late 30s. Season 2 promises to explore the potential obstacles they will face, such as Rupert working with Taggie’s father. Rupert is also a notorious womanizer, yet the show outlines how his feelings for Taggie are much deeper than his average relationship. If they find out, the residents of Rutshire will likely react negatively, and believe Rupert has bad intentions. The franchise's future also relies on Rupert's relationship with Cameron (Nafessa Williams), which will create yet another hurdle for the pair.

The Biggest Unanswered Questions From ‘Rivals’ Season 1

Close

Season 1 of Rivals left a number of unresolved questions that Season 2 will hopefully answer. Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack), the woman James was having an affair with, is revealed to be pregnant. The baby’s father is unknown, with Sarah having slept with James, her husband and Rupert throughout the series’ runtime. It is likely Season 2 will feature the pregnancy as a major plot point. Season 1 also saw the undercurrent plot-line of the control of the local TV franchise, with the season ending with Venturer (set up by Rupert, Declan, and Freddie to rival Baddingham’s Corinium) being successful in their bid to campaign. This sets up season 2, with the two groups going head-to-head to win the rights to the franchise, testing the loyalty of all the characters. Season 1 already saw Cameron Cook switch allegiances from Corinium to Venturer, which led to the biggest cliffhanger of the series.

By far, the biggest answer fans will be looking for in Season 2 of Rivals is the fate of Tony Baddingham. The show concludes with Tony confronting Cameron on her relationship with Rupert before begging her never to do so again, promising to give her whatever she wants. However, Tony hits her when she declines and resigns from Corinium, explaining that she will marry Rupert to keep her Visa. Fearful for her safety, Cameron hits Tony over the head with a TV award. As Tony is not seen in the announcement video for Season 2, his fate is unknown. The potential repercussions of both Tony’s death and his survival would have huge ripple effects on Rutshire and ensure that the stakes of Season 2 will be even higher than the first.

Your changes have been saved Rivals Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast David Tennant , Aidan Turner , Danny Dyer , Bryony Hannah , Milo Callaghan , Wendy Albiston , Georgia Mack , Louis Landau , Alex Hassell , Bella Maclean , Katherine Parkinson Seasons 1

All episodes of Rivals Season 1 are available to stream now, exclusively on Hulu and Disney+.

Stream on Hulu