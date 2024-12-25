Editor's Note: The following contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the entirety of Jilly Cooper's novel, Rivals, which Season 1 is based on.

The first season of Rivals left us with some huge unanswered questions, but luckily, the source material has been out for decades, and we may just find some of the answers within the pages of the novel. As an adaptation, Rivals has stayed fairly close to Dame Jilly Cooper’s novel, and the first season finishes at about the midpoint of the book, so it is safe to assume the second season will follow the second half. There are a few major changes that indicate a deviation from the book: Sarah Stratton (Emily Atack) is not pregnant in the novel, and Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) does not hit and potentially kill Tony Baddingham (David Tennant). The first doesn’t make much difference to Sarah’s trajectory, however, if Tony is killed off, then the major twist of the book will have to be re-developed. Despite this, an outline for the second season can definitely be identified in the novel and prepare fans on what to expect.

Rupert’s Relationships Takes Center Stage

The relationships established in the first season of Rivals will likely be central to the second season of Rivals, and based on the book, the main focus will be on the romance between Cameron Cook and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell). Rupert initially seduces Cameron to benefit Venturer’s franchise bid, but Cameron develops deep feelings for him, and not wanting to jeopardize the bid, Rupert pursues the relationship and pushes aside his feelings for Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean).

Rupert’s children, Tabitha and Marcus, appear in the second half of the novel and, hopefully, they are introduced in Season 2 of the show. Cameron is introduced to them, and they immediately dislike her even as she tries to form a relationship with them. However, when she and Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner) travel to Ireland to work on a show about the Irish poet William Butler Yeats (who Declan is also writing a book on), Taggie spends time with Rupert and his kids. They instantly warm to her, especially Tabitha, and beg Rupert to let her visit their home and meet Rupert’s ex-wife, to which he obliges. Cameron ends up finding a picture of Taggie and the kids having a picnic and is heartbroken which eventually leads to the breakdown of her relationship with Rupert. She ends up with Patrick O’Hara (Gabriel Tierney), who treats her honestly (though not until after an implied affair with Declan). Taggie and Rupert end up getting married at the end of the book, which may happen at the end of Season 2 if all goes according to plan. Declan is apprehensive that both his children have ended up with his colleagues, but he eventually realizes how well-suited both are and gives his blessing.

The Minor Characters Have A Bigger Role to Play in the Novel

The second series would also see the minor characters take on much bigger roles. Maud O’Hara (Victoria Smurfit), Monica Baddingham (Claire Rushbrook), Charles Fairburn (Gary Lamont), and Basil Baddingham (Luke Pasquaino) all star together in a local production and become much more significant characters. The group spends time together rehearsing, and it is fascinating to see different individuals interacting, especially those with less interest in the franchise. With the bid being such a huge plot point of the book, it is refreshing to have these scenes. It's possible we will see Maud again despite her departure from the Priory at the end of Season 1 because of the production. Being able to act again gives her purpose and fulfillment. However, her already strained relationship with Declan is worsened when Declan misses the opening night of her performance due to missing his plane. Although Maud’s selfishness and infidelity are prominent throughout Season 1 and will likely bleed into Season 2, the rift caused by Declan’s absence and general neglect leads to the biggest betrayal of the series.

One of the biggest plot points of the second half of the book is the reveal that someone has leaked all Venturer secrets to Tony and Corinium. Most people believe Cameron to be the mole, especially after she is seen talking privately with Tony. However, it is revealed that the mole is actually Maud, who has been having an affair with Tony. This revelation is a huge moment, as leading up to it, it is implied that the man Maud is sleeping with is Bas. This is why the question surrounding Tony’s fate is such a huge cliffhanger. He is the vital lynchpin of the second half of the novel, so it seems unlikely that the show will kill him off.

The Franchise Bid Will Be Main Plot Point of ‘Rivals’ Season 2

Every major issue within the second half of Rivals centers around the franchise bid, and it is likely the second season will spend more time on the technicalities of the bid. The opposing teams, Venturer and Cornium, must pitch their case to IBA (Independent Broadcasting Authority) in London. The analysis of the preparation for the pitch, particularly on the Venturer side, will offer an even deeper exploration into the behind-the-scenes of TV production. Watching Freddie Jones (Danny Dyer), Rupert, and Declan work together in the book is compelling; it'll be a real treat to see that camaraderie deepen in Season 2.

Freddie’s relationship with Lizzie Vereker (Katherine Parkinson) will likely play a major role in the second season. The end of the first season saw the pair sleep together, and in the book, they attempt to keep their relationship hidden. However, despite not being pregnant in the book, Sarah Stratton plays an important role in the pair’s relationship, which could be replicated in the show. In order to appeal to viewers, Corinium runs a show on how to sustain a healthy marriage, which we saw in Season 1, however, to make this show successful, Tony suggests James Vereker (Oliver Chris) stop seeing Sarah. This causes her to break down one evening in front of Rupert in the novel, and if this scene is replicated with the addition of her being pregnant with James’ child (if it is James’ child) it will be even more impactful. Rupert suggests to the Venturer board that they leak this information to gain ground on Corinium. However, Freddie opposes the