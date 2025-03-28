This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

One of Disney+’s most enjoyable and binge-worthy period dramas will return for another season and, of course, fans just can’t wait! Rivals was renewed for a second season last December after a successful debut in October. Now, months later, we have a promising filming update about the new chapter thanks to series star Danny Dyer, who portrays self-made businessman Freddie Jones, also residing in Rutshire. Keep in mind that Season 2 of Rivals still has no premiere date yet.