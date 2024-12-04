This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Romance fans just keep winning! A little over a month after Rivals wrapped things up with Season 1, Disney+ has renewed the hit series for a second season. Set in 1986, the series is based on Jilly Cooper's similarly titled book series, which is set in the fictional English county of Rutshire—a pun on the rutting that takes place throughout the saucy novel—and now television series.

The news comes as a relief to fans who were treated to a pretty jaw-dropping Season 1 finale that saw Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) take down Corinium's ruthless managing director, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), following Venturer's winning bid. But more importantly, the finale finally paid off the sizzling chemistry between Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell) and Taggie (Bella Maclean), who he spent the majority of the season trying to put to bed his feelings for. Their kiss could easily go down in history as one of the hottest kisses on TV this decade.

In an era where far too many promising series get cancelled before their second season, Rivals' renewal

'Rivals' Is a Winning Bid for Disney+

Rivals Release Date October 18, 2024 Cast David Tennant , Aidan Turner , Danny Dyer , Bryony Hannah , Milo Callaghan , Wendy Albiston , Georgia Mack , Louis Landau , Alex Hassell , Bella Maclean , Katherine Parkinson Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Character(s) Tony Baddingham , Declan O'Hara , Freddie Jones , Deirdre Kilpatrick , Seb Burrows , Mrs. Makepiece , Sharon Jones , Archie Baddingham Expand

