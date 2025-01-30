The writing for Rivals Season 2 is officially underway! The Disney+ adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel of the same name first premiered on October 18, 2024. The show is set in 1980s Britain and focuses on a bitter rivalry between Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell). The ensemble cast of the show also features Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, and more. After the success of Rivals Season 1, the show was picked up for a second season in December 2024.

Dominic Treadwell-Collins has taken to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his fellow executive producers including Felicity Blunt and Alex Lamb. The production team smiled at the camera as they posed with a cardboard cutout of Rivals leading man, Hassell. “Script meeting,” read the caption. However, Treadwell-Collins chose not to share any more details about what the fans can expect from the upcoming season.

In a previous interview with TVLine, Treadwell-Collins shared that Rivals Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left things off. The executive producer talked about ending the finale on a major cliffhanger that wasn’t in the book. He confessed that it was a creative decision he made to really raise the stakes before the next season. While talking about adapting the source material, Treadwell-Collins admitted that he has been “desperate” to turn Cooper’s Rutshire Chronicles novel series into a TV show. The executive producer has brought the rights to all of them and is hoping to delve into the books as much as possible in future seasons of the show.

‘Rivals’ Season 2 Will Be Bigger, Better and Bolder

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024, Treadwell-Collins admitted that while the show is set in Britain, he always wanted it to appeal to the U.S. audience too. The British TV producer revealed that his grandparents lived in America, so he has spent a lot of his time in the country. “I understand the American obsession with how odd the British are,” joked Treadwell-Collins. According to him, Rivals celebrates what it means to be British along with exploring themes of “class,” “peculiar sex” and “joyous sex.”

He speculated that the reason why the show was a major hit in the U.S. right after it landed on Hulu in October 2024, was because the audience was fascinated by how “dirty” it was. The producer described the series as a more modern and cut-throat version of Downtown Abbey. Treadwell-Collins also took the opportunity to appreciate Cooper’s involvement in the production of the show and revealed that everyone made sure she was happy with the final product.

Turns out that the author read every script and gave notes before the episodes went into production. The producer shared how Cooper made them change an entire scene with Rupert and Declan because she insisted that the characters would never behave like it. “That’s authenticity,” added the producer while adding that Cooper’s input kept the show as close as possible to the source material.

Rivals Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.